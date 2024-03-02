Mavs Odds: How to bet Sixers vs Mavs

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-25, 15-12 away) venture to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks (34-26, 18-13 home). After a tough 1-3 road trip, the Mavericks look to right the ship while they are an equal distance in the loss column from the 5th-place Phoenix Suns and the 10th-place Los Angeles Lakers. For all the good vibes generated from their trade deadline moves, Dallas now faces the Sixers in need of a win in the worst way. Let’s scan the props and odds to find something worth throwing a little cheddar on.

Game Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: March 3, 2024, 12:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -8 (-110)

O/U 237

Mavs ML: -345

Odds up to date as of 12:15 AM CST from DraftKings

Player Props

PJ Washington over 13.5 points (-115)

Dereck Lively over 1.5 Steals + Blocks (-190)

It has taken a few games - and likely some encouragement from his teammates - to have Washington step into open shots with confidence. The best version of this roster features Washington averaging closer to 16-18 a game rather than some of the lackluster totals we saw following his 14-point debut. This bet banks on the upside of PJW’s offense continuing to emerge. Take over 13.5 points.

Lively is averaging two blocks a game at home this season. With Embiid out, the Sixers have Paul Reed, and that is about it down low. Lively can afford to be aggressive on weak side help. The juice is high on this prop for good reason. Take over 1.5 S+B.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 19.5 Rebounds and Assists

While Doncic remains one of the best rebounders on the team, the level of assists he is producing right now - especially against porous defenses. 41 dimes in his last three games is staggering given that he leads the league in scoring. Look for #77 to get his teammates involved in this one and count on better shot-making efforts from his supporting cast than we saw in Boston.