The Mavericks championship hopes rest of the shoulders of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

As absurd as Kyrie Irving’s game-winning shot against the Denver Nuggets was on Sunday — and make no mistake, it was absurd — if you’ve watched the Mavericks for any considerable amount of time this season, there was a certain inevitability of it.

It’s fitting then that Irving’s miracle shot went through the rim so cleanly. No bounces, no backboard or shooter’s touch required, just a 6’2 guard sinking a 20-foot, left-handed hook shot over the outstretched arm of a 6’11 defender. Irving makes a habit of pulling rabbits out of hats, and while not every shot he’s made this season can come close to matching the ridiculousness of the one on Sunday afternoon, he’s posting above-average shooting marks compared to his career numbers this season, and within shouting distance of some career-highs.

The level of shot-making displayed in the final 30 seconds from both Irving and Luka Doncic (who drilled a deep three to tie the game before Irving’s heroics) is why this Mavericks team, despite the flaws, can feel like a contender. Even with all the variables, roster holes, scheme issues, coaching mishaps, that potent combo of Doncic and Irving deciding to make any shot they throw up on any give night gives the Mavericks a chance regardless of opponent. This has been true ever since Irving was traded to Dallas a year ago, and how the Mavericks have tweaked the margins will help, but ultimately this team will only go as far as that duo takes them. If Sunday is any indication, that ceiling could be high.

Let’s start with the basics: when Doncic and Irving share the floor, much like last season, the Mavericks are pretty good. According to Cleaning the Glass, for the season the Mavericks are plus-6.8 points per 100 possessions. That’s solid enough, although when compared to the top duo of other contenders, it mostly falls a little bit short. For example, when Denver’s Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic share the floor, the Nuggets outscore teams by a staggering 14.7 points per 100 possessions. For Boston, the Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis duo hammers teams by 13.1 points per 100 possessions.

Contender top duo net-ratings Team Duo Net-rating Team Duo Net-rating Denver Nikola Jokic/Jamal Murray 14.7 Boston Jayson Tatum/Kristaps Porzingis 13.1 Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard/Paul George 12.6 Minnesota Anthony Edwards/Rudy Gobert 11.3 Milwaukee Damian Lillard/Giannis Antetokounmpo 11.2 Oklahoma City Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Jalen Williams 10.9 Philadelphia Joel Embiid/Tyrese Maxey 10.3 Cleveland Donovan Mitchell/Jarrett Allen 9.4 New York Jalen Brunson/Julius Randle 7.3 Dallas Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving 6.8

Doncic and Irving’s number is good, but fairly below most of the top duos across both conferences. However, this data includes the entire season and the Mavericks made more significant changes to their roster at the trade deadline that most of the contenders in the NBA.

Since Cleaning the Glass does not allow you to segment lineup data based on dates, I looked at every lineup the Mavericks have played with Irving and Doncic on the floor, and Grant Williams off, since Williams was dealt for PJ Washington on the same day the Mavericks also acquired Daniel Gafford. It’s not the cleanest data — obviously Irving and Doncic played possessions without Williams before the trade deadline, but considering the Mavericks most played lineup this season with Irving and Doncic is still the opening night starting lineup with Williams, it’s the closest we can get.

With Irving and Doncic on the floor and Williams off, the Mavericks net-rating jumps to plus-8.6, getting closer to contenders like Minnesota, Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Oklahoma City. It’s small sample size, but the top two lineups since the trade deadline show promise, although they’ve only played 315 possessions this season.

While it was a more limited number of games last season, the number for the Doncic, Irving duo was plus-4.6, so the Mavericks have gotten better year over year with their two best players on the floor. While it’s probably not to the volume that’s needed, that improvement has been spurred by the two working more directly together, whether that’s in specific set actions or screening for each other.

Without having access to Synergy data that has the specifics, watching the Mavericks since Irving returned to the lineup before the All-Star break it feels like the two have been more involved together than at any other point as teammates. It’s not surprising that two really good shot makers and passers would do well playing off each other, but Irving in particular has experience playing this role before both with LeBron James in Cleveland and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

The most common thing that happens between the two is when Irving screens for Doncic, setting up a switch for Doncic to go to work. It’s something Irving has done for a superstar teammate back to his time in Cleveland with Lebron.

That’s the most basic thing the two can do. Irving has done most of the screening between the two, and while Doncic would be deadly as a short roll man after setting a screen, it makes sense to having Irving do most of the screening. Presumably Irving’s defender will be the smaller of the two, which allows Doncic to put defenses into the blender with either punishing the switch or attacking the coverage toward the rim. This has allowed Irving in recent weeks to get clean pick and pop threes or continue the movement into setting up other teammates.

Even if the two aren’t directly involved in a play together, the two being on the floor just creates such drastic advantages for the Mavericks. Irving has always been an elite off-ball, catch and shoot threat and that gravity opens things up. Something as simple as a drive and kick takes on a much more deadlier when it involves two of the greatest shot makers on the planet.

Irving’s presence has finally unlocked Doncic’s potential as a three point shooter. Doncic’s percentages have always been low beyond the arc because of the degree of difficulty of his attempts. This season Doncic is not only averaging 1.9 spot up three attempts per game, he’s making them at a 42.7 percent clip — both the attempts and percentage are easily career highs.

This shot making brilliance really shows up in the clutch — the Mavericks have the best clutch winning percentage this season at 70.4 with a 20-8 record in 28 clutch games this season. Dallas has the second-best clutch offense this season, scoring 126.2 points per 100 possessions. Irving is shooting 54.8 percent, 46.7 percent from three in the clutch, while Doncic is shooting 46.3 percent, 42.1 percent from three.

While the Mavericks will only go as far as Doncic and Irving will take them, obviously the team needed to fill the margins to plug the gaps Doncic and Irving can’t, namely on the defensive end. The additions of Gafford and Washington have revitalized the Mavericks athleticism, and it showed against Denver — against a big Nuggets lineup, the Mavericks pounded them on the glass to the tune of 22 offensive rebounds. Everyone in the Mavericks new starting lineup (Irving, Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford) had at least two offensive boards. Since the All-Star break, the Mavericks have a 27.3 offensive rebound rate, 13th in the league. It’s about net-even with Mavericks opponents rebounding 27.4 percent of their misses. That is a monumental difference from a season ago, when the Mavericks were dead last in offensive rebound rate (21 percent), and opponents rebounded 26.9 percent of their missed shots. To go from a minus six-percent difference a year ago to basically even since the trades is a marked improvement. In addition to helping on the glass, the new lineup with Jones starting next to Washington and Gafford has been solid enough defensively, with Jones a better screen navigator than the injured Josh Green, Washington showing defensively versatility, and Gafford deterring shots near the basket. It’s not perfect, especially when teams specifically target Doncic and Irving, but it’s getting better and the Mavericks for once have options to shuffle through, with Dereck Lively, Dante Exum, and Maxi Kleber rotating in off the bench. The Nuggets didn’t take off until they surrounded Jokic and Murray with defensive-minded role players like Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While the Mavericks versions aren’t as talented as those two, they are banking on squeezing a reasonable facsimile through Jones, Washington, Gafford, Lively, Exum, and Kleber.

Since the trade deadline, the Mavericks are seventh in the league in net-rating according to Cleaning the Glass, with the league’s third best offense and 16th best defense during that time frame. For so long the barometer of contention for the Doncic-era Mavericks has always been can they find a way to squeeze a league-average defense next to what should always be an elite offense. It’s happening since the trades for Washington and Gafford.

Consider this: in the Mavericks past seven games, which has been six wins, the team is shooting 33.2 percent from three. It seems unfathomable that a Doncic-led Dallas team can win games without bombing from three, but they’re doing it right now. For the season the Mavericks are 26th in paint points per game (47.6), while 22nd defensively (52.1). Since the All-Star break, the Mavericks are eighth in paint points per game scoring (52.3), while 11th defensively (47.7). Against the Nuggets on Sunday, the Mavericks outscored the defending champs in the pai 62-38. Defensively Dallas is still giving up too many corner threes (the Spurs attempted 17 on Tuesday night), but the paint presence has been felt — before the All-Star break opponents shot 67.7 percent at the rim against Dallas, the third-worst mark in league, according to NBA.com data. After the break, that number has improved to 65 percent. The Mavericks were never going to make a deep playoff run if the only way they could win games was outscore opponents from the three point line. Playoff games take different shapes and forms — having multiple avenues to success ensures greater chances at winning. It’s easier to overcome a poor shooting night from three (which can happen regardless of the quality of the opposing defense) when you can smash teams in the paint and on the boards long enough to let two elite shot makers dominate the end of games.

That’s why some of these endings feel so inevitable. Remember before Irving made his miracle shot, Jamal Murray of the Nuggets had his own chance at a game-winner, missing a relatively open and simple pull up jumper in the pick and roll. Then Irving tossed in that. Sometimes it makes breaking things down feel so silly. Sometimes the results of one team winning and one team losing can simply be “that guy real good.” Of course there’s more to it than that, and the Mavericks have tried to address those issues with different trades and lineup combinations. The team is getting close, and it doesn’t take much to make Irving and Doncic dangerous. That much is for certain. If NBA games can sometimes be distilled to “that guy real good”, then the Mavericks are in good shape by having two of those guys.