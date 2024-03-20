The Mavericks have discovered a new formula for winning

The Dallas Mavericks are starting to put it together on the floor following their trade deadline additions. The Mavericks are 11-6 with their trade deadline additions, with six wins coming within the last seven games. They are sitting at 11 games over .500, putting them in the seven-seed with more opportunity to climb in the standings before seasons-end. What is remarkable about this new-look Mavericks squad has been their formula for winning during this time, proving they no longer have to rely solely on hot shooting to win games.

The Mavericks have always been known as a three-point shooting team. Having Luka Doncic on your team requires players who can hit shots behind the arc. Their hot shooting is what propelled them to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. On nights that the Mavericks didn’t hoist up 40+ three-pointers and sink 40% of them, they had no other way to win games.

In the 16-game span that the Mavericks have had their new additions, they are third in offensive rating, at 120.9 according to Cleaning the Glass. During this time, the Mavericks have shot 35% from behind the arc and 34% in their 11 wins. To put into perspective how the identity of the Mavericks has changed, in their 29 wins before the trade deadline, they shot an average of 40.9% from three.

The Mavericks have found ways to win games without relying on their threes to fall. So, what has changed? The Mavericks are now more versatile on both ends of the floor and can throw different looks at opponents. For starters, the Mavericks are scoring in the paint at a much higher frequency since the acquisitions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford. Before they joined the team, the Mavericks scored 45.5 points in the paint, 29th in the league. Since then, they are averaging 54.4 points in the paint, fifth in the NBA during this stretch.

When you consider the starting lineup of Doncic-Irving-Jones-Washington-Gafford, it makes sense that the team’s three-point percentage has quickly depleted. Combine that with Tim Hardaway Jr.’s ongoing ice-cold slump, and it explains why the Mavericks are relying less on their shooting to win games and leaning more into their ability to get to the rim. Jones and Washington bring a factor to the Mavericks that has been foreign for past role players: the ability to get to the rim. They both are not known for their shooting from behind the arc, but are uber-efficient at the rim, shooting 67% and 70% at the rim respectively.

Another shift in their formula for success is how well they have rebounded the basketball in this time. Before the deadline, the Mavericks were 26th in rebounding at 41.3 per game. Since then, they are fourth in rebounding at 46.1 per contest. The Mavericks finally have size and are using it to their advantage on all ends of the floor. Gafford and Washington’s ability to fight for rebounds is a foreign concept for this team but has been a big proponent in their recent success, especially in Sunday afternoon’s win against the Nuggets, where the Mavericks outrebounded the Nuggets by 23, with 16 of those being on the offensive glass.

Another facet of improvement for the Mavericks in the last six weeks is their Achilles heel: transition and paint defense. Before the deadline, the Mavericks were 26th in opponent fast break points at 16.6 per game. Since then, they are 7th at 13.8 per game. Perhaps this improvement can be attributed to Dante Exum’s return from injury, Jones being added back to the starting lineup, or Washington’s ability to defend multiple positions. Regardless, the Mavericks have cleaned things up in this department and are not letting opponents beat them in transition.

The Mavericks have improved their paint defense since the deadline acquisitions, too. Before the deadline, Dallas was 22nd in paint defense at 53.3 opponent points in the paint per game. Since then, they are 10th at 47.9 per game. The addition of Gafford gives the Mavericks the ability to have rim protection on the floor during all minutes of games, with the combination of Gafford, Dereck Lively, and Maxi Kleber to play at the five-man spot.

What makes the Mavericks so exciting as this season comes to an end is the growth they have had as a team since February. The Mavericks are now a more versatile team and can beat opponents in more than one way on both ends of the floor. They are no longer having to completely lean into their former identity of living and dying with the three-ball. For once, we can earnestly observe the Mavericks and say that this team has actual size. With this versatility and the one-two combination punch known as Doncic and Irving, the Mavericks are now a threat as the post-season nears. As time progresses, it feels more as if this team is closer and closer to building something that can eventually compete for a championship. It is a fun time to be a Dallas Mavericks fan.