Grading the Mavericks: Dallas has found ways to win without hitting shots

It has been about three weeks since the last edition of grades, and in that period, Dallas has gone 7-5. They are 40-29 in seventh place in the Western Conference. Josh Green will miss extended time with a sprained ankle.

Grade: A

Dallas has already surpassed their win total from last season. With all of the injuries and inconsistencies in the lineup and the lower expectations before the year, the Mavericks have already had a successful year, given they make the playoffs. The bar has now risen, and the expectation should be that this team could win at least one playoff series.

The stretch at the end of February and early March where they lost to Indiana twice and Philadelphia without Joel Embiid was concerning. It underscored the team’s inability to get up for every game, which has reared its ugly head a fair amount over the last few years. The effort (or lack thereof) is frustrating at times, but the team seems to be fine against quality opponents, which is all that matters in the postseason.

Since March 7th, Dallas is tied for first in wins, top-10 in offensive, defensive, and net rating, and has turned the ball over only 12 times a game. They have looked elite, and have found the right rotation with Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr. starting, and Dante Exum and Dereck Lively playing from the bench. With an easier schedule coming up, the Mavericks need to take advantage to avoid a play-in appearance.

Straight A’s: Winning despite poor shooting

In the Mavericks’ last six wins, they have not shot better than 39 percent from three. The three-pointer has been their calling card for as long as Luka Doncic has been a Maverick, and on the year are shooting 37 percent on almost 40 attempts per game. Before the All-Star break, they shot 40 percent from three in wins and just 32 percent in losses. Since the break, they are 34 percent from distance in wins and 37 percent in losses.

This is incredibly important going forward, as they are finding ways to win without making shots. The win against the Nuggets was wildly impressive, but to do it shooting only 26 percent from three plays even more to the fact that this team has a solid foundation. They play defense (when they try), they pound it inside, and they hit the glass hard. Their identity has shifted, and the one they have now is much more sustainable in the playoffs.

Currently Failing: Maxi Kleber

The Maxi Kleber dilemma is one that every aging sports player experiences at some point: their reputation justifies playing time when they are no longer the player that earned the reputation. Kleber made his money as a defender. He was switchable, could guard down, and affected shots at the rim. He could also make threes on offense and occasionally have a big dunk. However, his offense has tailed off in March. The Mavericks still view him as one of their best defenders, but his defense now isn’t good enough to justify his dropoff on the other end. His minutes need to be cut, as he is just so detrimental to the flow of the offense. There is no reason he should be in the game down the stretch over P.J. Washington or Derrick Jones Jr.

Extra Credit: Resilience

If this team does nothing else, they respond to adversity. They are 6-1 since losing five of six games in late February, which includes a win against Denver. The season has been in flux since it began, and that was just the latest edition of hot-and-cold. To be fair, the Mavericks inflict many wounds themselves, but they deserve credit for being able to mend them.