If the Mavericks were the X-Men, which X-Men would they be?

Marvel Studios’ latest streaming release is upon us, and what do you know? This one isn’t immediately terrible! The House of the Mouse dropped the first two episodes of the X-Men ‘97 animated series Wednesday morning, and it seems to be the only thing that large swaths of the internet want to talk about at the moment.

We’re here for it. Your faithful Mavs Moneyballers are big ole’ nerds, if you weren’t already aware. Your boy stayed up late Tuesday night and into the wee small hours of Wednesday morning to watch the first two episodes as soon as they were released, knowing it would be the only way to avoid spoilers on social media. The short review is, it’s really good, especially if you grew up in the 90’s and hold onto fond memories from the original X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran on Fox Saturday Mornings from 1992-97.

There are more than a few similarities between Marvel’s Merry Mutants and your 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks. For instance, the X-Men are sworn to protect a world that hates and fears them because they were born with genetic mutations that often bestow super-human powers. The Mavericks, many of whom were also born with rare genetic gifts, are becoming one of the scariest teams in the Western Conference as the playoff picture begins to take shape. And if you listen to Mavs fans long enough, you’ll hear all the ways that those dirty, autocratic NBA officials hate the team and their superstar, who isn’t afraid to bark back in the face of obvious injustice.

So let’s take it a step further. If the Mavs were the X-Men, which X-Men ‘97 characters would they be? Which X-Men from the new show are the best comps for this roster? Let’s investigate this important topic.

Luka Dončić is Magneto

Before your Avengers undies tie themselves in knots at the suggestion, you should know that since the X-Men first appeared in comics in 1963, Magneto has spent years at a time of publication history as both a supervillain and a superhero. In X-Men ‘97, Magneto assumes leadership over the X-Men after the death of Professor X, which happened in the last episode of the original X-Men: The Animated Series (or did it?).

This happened in the comics, too. Starting with Uncanny X-Men issue 200, Magneto’s heroic turn ends with him leading the Xavier School for the Gifted and playing headmaster to the next generation of mutant heroes — the New Mutants — before reverting to supervillain status in the 1990s. He’s switched back into hero mode for the last four years in the comics.

Dončić has been known to play both villain and hero as well. Just ask the city of Phoenix, Ariz. Just ask NBA officials, who have whistled Dončić for a league-leading 15 technical fouls this season, one more than even that Dillon Brooks psycho down in Houston. Come to think of it, Brooks would make a great Sabretooth or Mister Sinister — completely irredeemable characters with completely punchable faces who usually lose.

Dončić’s hero moments late in games are earth-shaking — they reverberate around the entire world as if he was disrupting planetary alignment with magnetism and brilliance. Come to think of it, that’s another similarity between Dončić and Magneto — they’re both European, too.

Kyrie Irving is Wolverine

You wouldn’t know it if your only frame of reference for Wolverine is Hugh Jackman, but Wolverine is only supposed to be about 5’3”. He’s one of the few X-Men who has no problem with killing a bad guy or a hundred in the line of duty.

Kyrie Irving, though relatively small at 6’2”, is just as deadly on the basketball court. Neither Logan nor Irving are strangers to catching a body. Look no further than the acrobatic, game-winning knife to the throat he served up against the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Sunday for evidence.

Nuff said, bub.

Dwight Powell is Cyclops

Cyclops is one of the Original Five X-Men created by Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby in 1963, and he’s often portrayed as the team’s field leader in the comics and movies. While Dwight Powell’s role with the Mavericks isn’t as prominent in his 10th year in the league, his tenure with the Mavericks is longer than anyone else on the roster at this point.

And that’s not the only Cyclops analogy that fits here, either. When Powell suffered a corneal abrasion earlier this year he was forced to sit out a handful of games, and when he returned, he wore a pair of goggles that vaguely reminds us of the ruby-quartz visor that Cyclops uses to control and direct the concussive blasts that shoot from his peepers.

Daniel Gafford is Bishop

Bishop’s mutant power to absorb energy blasts and shoot them back at enemies works sort of like Daniel Gafford’s shot-blocking ability inside. Bishop plays defense and immediately turns it into offense. In the Mavs’ 109-99 win against the Golden State Warriors last week, Gafford redirected seven shot attempts to kick start Dallas’ fast break opportunities in the win, and two games before that against Detroit, Gafford had four more blocks.

Bishop’s backstory in the X-Men comics involves a lot of time travel, too. He’s from a dystopian future where the X-Men have lost their battle for acceptance on Earth and have largely been exterminated or enslaved by anti-mutant bigots. For his part, Gafford’s dystopian struggle came during the three-and-a-half years he was forced to suit up for the Washington Wizards.

Dereck Lively II is Beast

Beast has super intelligence as well as super-human strength and agility, and while center Dereck Lively II still needs to develop the latter, he owes a lot of his impressive rookie campaign to a genius-level basketball IQ for a 20-year-old.

The shaggy hairdo doesn’t hurt Lively’s case, either. Fun fact, Beast’s blue shaggy fur is what’s known as a secondary mutation. You see, a mutant’s primary mutation usually manifests during puberty, but secondary mutations have been known to occur later in life.

Beast is another of the Original Five, and early on in his publication history, he was just a stocky, super-athletic genius with huge hands and feet. He grew his signature blue fur in the 70s, when he spent time on other superhero teams, like the Defenders and the Avengers.

As for Lively, Mavs fans are eagerly waiting for his secondary mutation to manifest. Will it be a series of unguardable post moves? Will he develop a mid-range game, or possibly even an outside shot?

Tim Hardaway Jr. is Sunspot

When he’s hot, he’s hot as hell. But when the sun isn’t shining on Tim Hardaway Jr., he’s all but powerless, much like Roberto da Costa, or Sunspot.

In the comics, Sunspot is a member of the New Mutants, the younger generation of X-Men formed in the 80’s. All the cells in his body absorb solar energy and convert it for use as physical strength.

He’s also rich as hell — Sunspot’s dad is one of the most powerful businessmen in Brazil. Hardaway holds a similar position as a legacy NBA player and the son of one of the best point guards of all time. Hardaway Sr. was something of an entrepreneur in his own right — widely credited with the invention of the crossover dribble.

Here’s hoping Hardaway can heat up a little down the stretch because if he can’t, he’ll continue to be a junior member on this Mavs roster — just like Sunspot.

P.J. Washington is Morph

When the Mavs acquired P.J. Washington in a trade deadline deal with the Charlotte Hornets, Mavs fans were told that he could do a little bit of everything. He’s not the best shooter, but he has his moments. He’s not the best rebounder for his size, but he’ll grab you seven or eight a game. He’s not a great defensive matchup against some of the best stretch fours in the league, but he is generally a plus-defender.

He can do a little bit of everything, shape-shifting on the basketball court based on what the team needs him to do. That’s exactly what Morph does for the X-Men — he’s a jack of all trades but a master of none.

Dante Exum is Gambit

Dante Exum is to the Mavs’ pace of play what Gambit is to a deck of playing cards. He ignites the team with kinetic energy and makes explosive plays in transition, much like Gambit when he charges a card or a brick or a ball bearing with his purple, glowing power signature and chucks the newly minted incendiary device at a Sentinel’s face.

Exum also has the cool Aussie accent going for him. It’s no Cajun twang like Gambit’s, but it is a similarly distinguishing characteristic.

Jason Kidd is Professor X

No one would mistake Mavs head coach Jason Kidd for a visionary genius in the mold of the world’s greatest telepath, Charles Xavier. But there are certain similarities between the two.

The hairless aesthetic suits both of them nicely, if I do say so myself as a fellow brother in baldness. And there’s another, more morbid comparison to make here as well. In X-Men ‘97, Professor X is dead (or is he?). He has ceased to be (or has he?). His apparent death at the hands of anti-mutant crusader Henry Peter Gyrich is the crux of the new show, or at least the first two episodes.

In our reality, many Mavericks fans have speculated that Kidd’s coaching career may be circling the drain as well, though the team has won six of its last seven games and 14 out of the last 20. Is the team’s current run of form enough to spare Kidd from Charles Xavier’s fate? To the comment section, my Mavs fans!