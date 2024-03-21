Mavericks vs. Jazz Preview: 3 things to watch for as Utah comes to town

The Dallas Mavericks are briefly back home and will welcome the Utah Jazz to the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night. Utah is struggling mightily lately, losers of three straight and eight out of their last ten games. With the standings being what they are, Dallas must take care of business. This is the first of a home-and-home set with Utah, as Dallas will travel to Salt Lake City for a rematch on Monday, March 25th.

Dallas narrowly escaped San Antonio with a victory on Tuesday night, overcoming what may have been the ugliest game of Luka Doncic’s career. The Mavericks are playing a different brand of basketball right now, finding new ways to win games. Whether they decide to continue this trend against the Jazz or just hit a bunch of threes, they need to win comfortably. Utah has guys who can hurt you; Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Collin Sexton can all get hot a swing a game. The last time Dallas played Utah, the Jazz kicked their butt. So, this is by no means an automatic win— but Dallas has shown all season that they can handle bad teams. Here are three things to look for as the Mavericks aim to do just that and make it three wins in a row.

Which version of the Mavericks shows up?

Look, I love that Dallas has been winning games with paint points, rebounding, and timely defense. These were areas of weakness within the team, and it’s nice to see things swing in the other direction. But, I have to admit, I’m fiending for some hot three-point shooting. I want to see a game where Dallas hits 20+ threes and destroys the opponent. I want to see PJ Washington go 5-8 from downtown. I want to demoralize Utah as Dallas did the last time these two teams met at the AAC. The key for Dallas going forward is getting good three-point shooting to pair with their newfound competence in the paint and on the glass. Hopefully, that starts tonight.

Stopping Keyonte George

The dynamic rookie is a different player than the guy Dallas saw in their first two meetings with Utah. Over his last 10 games, Keyonte George is averaging 19.2 points and 5.2 assists and shooting 41.9% from three. These are incredibly impressive numbers from a rookie on a bad team, and it’s clear that George is playing with a ton of confidence right now. With Josh Green ruled out for this one, some combination of Derrick Jones Jr. and PJ Washington will likely match up with George. Lauri Markkanen (questionable for this game) usually demands the most attention from opposing defenses, but George has been the head of the snake lately. Dallas must try to contain him.

Luka Doncic, master of the bounce-back

It’s hard to fathom how bad Luka Doncic’s shooting against the Spurs was the other night. A 6-27 shooting line is something a lot of us would never imagine seeing from someone like him. But, it happened, and now Luka has a chance to do what he does best: make everyone forget about it. Doncic rarely delivers two stinkers in a row, and this game against Utah is the perfect opportunity to get right. If Doncic shows up and takes this matchup seriously, he’ll put up insane numbers. No one on this Utah team can guard him. He did this in the home game against them earlier this year, when he had the first 25-point triple-double in a half in NBA history. Something like that tonight would be great!