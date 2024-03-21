Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz

After a nervy win against the Spurs, the Mavericks have an opportunity to make it 3 wins in a row when they face off against the Utah Jazz tonight. The Mavericks should win but ,as Tuesday proved, no game is a guaranteed win. Lauri Markkannen is still really good and Collin Sexton should be able to get his against a porous Maverick defense. With that said, let’s see how we can continue to pad our bankroll as the regular season winds down.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | March 21st, 2024, 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

• Mavericks -13.5(-108)

• O/U 237.5

• Moneyline: Mavs -950

The Mavericks failed to cover -9 against the Spurs and I am not confident they can cover -13.5 against the Jazz. Had Jordan Clarkson been healthy, I would have recommended betting the Jazz. With him out, I implore you to simply stay away.

Player Props

• Daniel Gafford Over 11.5 Points (-115)

• Daniel Gafford Over 7.5 Rebounds (-105)

• Kyrie Irving Over 25.5 Points (-110)

Daniel Gafford had an immediate impact on the game against the Spurs before having to leave after a kick to a very sensitive area. At the moment, he is playing better than Derrick Lively and I expect he will get plenty of time to hit his over in tonight’s game. As far as Kyrie, he’s going to have to shoulder the offensive burden until Luka gets fully healthy. Luka can still be a disruptive passer on one leg but his point totals may suffer in the short term.

Play of the Day

• Luka Doncic over 10.5 Assists (-120)

Against the Spurs, he hit this over in the first half. With waves of rim runners at his disposal, the Mavericks won’t need to shoot the lights out for this to be an easy cash.