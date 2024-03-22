Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Thursday night in Dallas, winning 113-97. The game stayed close throughout the first half, but in the third quarter the Mavericks found their rhythm and quickly put some distance between themselves and the Jazz. Utah never found a way to even threaten Dallas in the fourth quarter, and the Mavericks cruised to a victory.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 34 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists. Daniel Gafford chipped in 24. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points.

Here are three numbers to know from the game:

27: The number of fast break points by the Mavericks

It’s been crazy seeing the Mavericks turn into a running team this year. For so many years, Dallas plodded, walking the ball up the court and getting into action slowly. Now, they get a turnover or a rebound and run. Thanks to Doncic and Irving’s playmaking ability, it usually turns into easy points. They outscored the Jazz 27-7 on fast break points. Tonight, it turned into a parade of alley-oops for the Mavericks. Lob City has relocated to North Texas.

12: The number of steals by Dallas

So many of those aforementioned fast break points came off of live ball turnovers created by the Mavericks. They showed up with active hands tonight. It’s out of character for this Dallas team. They came into tonight 27th in the NBA in steals per game at just 6.8 per game. On Thursday, they had 10 steals before the third quarter ended. They were aggressive against a weaker team in the Jazz, and it paid off with easy buckets in transition.

18: The number of dunks by the Mavericks

It goes like this. First you get the steals, then you get the fast breaks, then you get the dunks. And the Mavericks got a lot of dunks tonight. Lobs, put backs, in traffic. They got dunks on dunks on dunks. Their 18 dunks was a season-high for the Mavericks and the most in the NBA this year. It’s also the most in a game since 2003-04. They may not get that many again this year, expect them to continue to dunk on their opponents. They’ve got two gifted passers in Doncic and Irving, and a bevy of athletic front court players who can yam on guys. The D in Dallas stands for dunk now.