Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Dunkathon Edition

We begin this edition of the roundup with a moment of reflection. A year ago - as the Mavericks came apart - many of us spent time on tankathon.com - hitting that randomzier while hoping the Mavericks could somehow keep their draft pick. Something good did come out of last year and his name is Dereck Lively II. Paired with Daniel Gafford and alongside a vertible team of dunkers, the Maverick identity as a jump shooting team has shifted towards a rebounding and lob threat squad.

Let’s start off with a look at some dunks.

The world’s best NBA YouTube Channel just asked the biggest question of the season.

If you have ever wondered where the inspiration for Slightly Biased comedy bits come from, here they are - Bill Simmons and Ryan Russillo.

JJ Redick breaks down just how insane the shot was.

1% percent expected sink rate sounds about right.

If the Cowboys ever want to move on from Dak, they could always float the job to the best QB1 in town.

If you are easily offended - or are the current coach of the Mavericks - please do not watch this video.

Comparing players is impossible yet we do it all the time.

A Sacramento Kings fan speaks truth.

What’s the worst contract on the Mavs? Before you can say THJ, its not that bad and it expires next year. It is a roster full of decent to good to great contracts. Around the league, bad deals are fading away.

The shot against Denver is another in a long line of stellar moments from the future Hall of Famer.

Who had the best fit?