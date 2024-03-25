Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

Dallas is taking a three-game winning streak into Utah for the first game of a back-to-back. They are locked in a battle for the final non-play-in spot and must win these easier games to ensure they don’t finish seventh or lower. Tonight is crucial, as they play in Sacramento tomorrow night.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Monday, March 25th, 2024; 8:00 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -7 (-110)

O/U 238

Mavs ML: -298

Odds up to date as of 1:30 PM CST from DraftKings

During the Jazz’s five-game losing streak, they have not lost by seven or less once. Dallas beat them by 16 just four days ago and this should be another rout. Take Dallas -7.

Player Props

Keyonte George over 14.5 points (-125)

Luka Doncic over 33.5 points (-120)

George just scored 18 on 6-for-16 shooting against Dallas when they last played. He is a top-two offensive option for them and has a good matchup against Doncic and Irving. He should see 15 or more shots again.

Doncic also has an incredible matchup. He has small guards opposite him and a big in Kessler that he can take advantage of on switches. He should have a huge game.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic to score 40 plus points (+195)

Doncic has had a lot of huge scoring outputs recently and none have been able to reach the 40-point plateau due to blowouts or other players getting hot. Tonight he will go nuclear, and score 40 with his three days rest.