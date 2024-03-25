Mavericks vs Jazz Preview: Dallas heads to Utah to try to sweep the season series

The Dallas Mavericks (41-29) head West to start a road trip where they’ll face off against the Utah Jazz (29-42) Monday night. Dallas had a three-day break following their win against Utah on Thursday night, so hopefully the team is rested and ready to begin their final push in the regular season. The Jazz lost to the Rockets on Saturday night. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz WHAT : Getting a fourth straight win

: Getting a fourth straight win WHERE: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah WHEN: 8:00pm CST

8:00pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury report as of Monday afternoon, Josh Green is listed as out with Maxi Kleber getting a questionable tag. I somewhat expect Maxi to get the night off, if only because the Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday evening. For the Jazz, Kris Dunn is out but Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are each available.

With two key games ahead against the Kings on Tuesday and Friday, this game against the Jazz absolutely classifies as a trap game. The Mavericks need to come out focused and should aim to bury Utah early so the regular rotation can get rest and treatment in anticipation of the Kings games.

