Mavericks vs. Jazz recap: 3 observations from Dallas pulling out 115-105 win against Utah

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night by a score of 115-105. Luka Doncic led Dallas with a triple-double, totaling 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. Lauri Markkanen paced Utah with 34 points of his own. Every game is so massive right now with the standings being what they are, and the Mavericks needed to take care of a struggling Jazz team tonight. It wasn’t always pretty, but they got the job done.

Dallas started the game somewhat sluggishly and generally looked like a team coming off three days of rest. The offense early consisted of a steady diet of lobs to Daniel Gafford, while the defense struggled to contain Utah. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both got off to slow starts, and it took 10 bench points from Tim Hardaway Jr. to keep the Mavericks connected. Somehow, the Maverick defense got worse as the period went on, allowing 41 points to the Jazz in the frame. Thankfully, Hardaway hit a buzzer-beater to bring the Mavericks within four at 41-37.

The second quarter was more of the same, as Doncic continued to miss shots at a high rate. Markkanen got hot from three, helping Utah maintain a small lead for most of the period. Following the trend of recent games, Dallas just could not get any open threes to go down. Given how poorly Doncic played and the lack of three-point shooting, the Mavericks were fortunate to enter the half down 66-61.

During the third quarter, the Maverick superstars finally started to heat up and assert themselves in the game. Their play, highlighted by a string of threes from Irving, helped Dallas flip the script and take a four-point lead. However, the Jazz responded, taking the lead back just minutes later. The Mavericks had a few opportunities to surge back in front themselves but went a bit cold to close the quarter, and the two teams went into the final period tied at 88.

The Mavericks, who tightened up their defense after the first quarter, were able to string together some stops to start the fourth. All around solid play helped Dallas take the lead back and they would never relinquish it, building their advantage to as many as 13 in a dominant period. PJ Washington even hit back-to-back corner threes! And the Mavericks were able to get out of the bad city of Utah with a very important win. The Suns lost to the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs, so it was a great day for Dallas. Here are three observations from this one.

The defensive switch flipped

Dallas was embarrassed in the first quarter, allowing 41 points to the lowly Jazz. It seems the Mavericks felt some shame about that because Utah scored just 64 points the rest of the way. We say it all the time: defense is often an effort thing. Give credit to Jason Kidd, the coaching staff, and the players — they collectively put forth an incredible defensive effort after the first quarter. Luka Doncic held his own getting switched onto Markkanen, Tim Hardaway Jr. got deflections and steals, and the Maverick bigs walled off the rim. Everyone was talking and flying around. Ideally, you would get this kind of performance from the jump and not need a disasterclass first quarter to inspire it, but it’s still encouraging to see them right the ship.

Has the Mavericks’ identity permanently changed?

At this point, we may have to call a spade a spade. The Dallas Mavericks are winning games with paint points, defense, transition play, and strong scoring from the superstar duo. They no longer rely on hot three-point shooting. I know they’ve played some bad teams lately. We may have to wait and see how the Sacramento games go. But on the surface, it looks like Dallas has changed their identity. They’ve embraced the “grit and grind” mindset. And personally? I love it. A commitment to defense, especially, is what is going to propel this team to its ceiling.

On the other hand... make a three, guys!

It’s almost comical how bad the Mavericks three-point shooting has been lately. Tonight, they went 12-of-42 (28.6%) and that actually represents a step forward from the last two games. It almost seems like they’re going out of their way to prove to us all that they don’t need threes anymore. They’re rubbing it in our faces. At a certain point, they need to hit some more. Really good shooting teams will run them off the floor if this continues; it’s just math. PJ Washington missed his first four, but it was good to see him hit two corner threes late. Luka’s shot has looked off since he hurt his hamstring. Getting Josh Green back will help, but the rest of these guys need to find their form soon.