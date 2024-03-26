Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night in Salt Lake City, winning 115-105. The Mavericks struggled a bit to start the game, allowing the Jazz to stay in the game almost to the end. But by the fourth quarter, Utah couldn’t overcome the talent disparity, and Dallas pulled away. The Mavericks just executed better, allowing them to overcome some sloppy play earlier in the game.

Lauri Markkanen led all players with 34 points, going 6-of-9 from behind the arc. John Collins chipped in 21 points as well. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 29 points, and also had 12 rebounds and 13 assists. Kyrie Irving had 27 points.

Here are three numbers to know from the game:

5: The number of blocks by Daniel Gafford

Gafford has a knack for blocking shots, so putting up five blocks in one game isn’t outrageous for him. And while blocks can sometimes be a misleading stat, as oftentimes deterring players from attempting a shot at all is better defense, it shows that Gafford is active around the rim on defense. It’s refreshing to have a center with energy manning the paint.

6: The number of turnovers by the Mavericks

The Mavericks protected the ball well tonight. One of the ways bad teams can steal games from good teams is by capitalizing on mistakes. Tonight, the Mavericks made sure not to allow that to happen by not turning the ball over. Despite playing faster this year, Dallas has been able to keep their turnovers low. They don’t beat themselves, which turns into a lot of wins against sub .500 teams.

39: The number of points scored by the Jazz in the second half

The Mavericks turned on the defense in the second half. Utah scored 41 points in the first quarter, but could only manage 39 points in the third and fourth quarters combined. Dallas fixed the holes in their defense and got focused, and it made things tough for the Jazz offensively.