Mavericks vs Kings Preview: 2 things Dallas needs to do to win the biggest game of the year in Sacramento

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) continue their pivotal five-game Western Conference road swing Tuesday with the first of two straight games against the Sacramento Kings (42-29) at the Golden 1 Center. This first one on Tuesday might as well be the biggest game of the year, as the Mavs and the Kings are tied at sixth in the west standings, with Sacramento having won the first two matchups between the two teams this season.

Even with the Kings holding all sorts of tiebreaker advantages with Dallas, a split in these two games isn’t necessarily a bad thing. If the two teams are still tied in the standings after Friday’s rematch, Dallas has an easier nine-game stretch to finish the season than does Sacramento. A split keeps hope alive for the six-seed.

Dallas has rattled off wins in eight of their last nine games, but the Kings aren’t far behind that mark with wins in eight of their last 11. The Kings will have both home court and the advantage of a day’s rest over the Mavericks, as they last played Monday in a 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. It looks like Tuesday’s game will be the more difficult of the two for the Mavs to win.

Here are two things the Mavericks need to do to surprise a few people and slide ahead of the Kings into sole possession of sixth place:

Continue the trend on defense

The Mavs are giving up just 110 points per game in their last 10. They have held three opponents in that stretch to under 100 points and allowed over 120 points just twice.

Dončić is leaving it all out there, and not just on the offensive end. He’s seventh in the league at 1.5 steals per game and is much more disruptive since the All-Star break than he’s ever been in his career.

Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II have steadied the Mavericks’ defense in the lane by altering shots and helping on the boards to hold opponents to one shot per possession. The Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, though, provides one of the most unique challenges in the league for opposing big men. His mid-range game, ball-handling and passing skills make him a sub-optimal matchup for both Gafford and Lively.

They just don’t have the lateral quickness in one-on-one scenarios to keep Sabonis in front of them at all times, so it will be interesting to see how the Mavs handle him. Both of the losses to Sacramento in the first half of the season came before the trade-deadline acquisitions of Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Shoot better from the perimeter

The conversation surrounding the team lately has to some extent been about accepting a lower output from behind the 3-point line in exchange for better play on the defensive end. That assumes that with this team we can only have one or the other — that the improved defensive play necessarily comes at the expense of outside shooting.

In Dončić’s case, you can see that playing out and recognize it on the television screen. He’s choosing to expend more energy on the defensive end, and the results have been encouraging. At the same time over the last 15-20 games, he’s not consistently having bad shooting nights from deep, but it seems like every other game is a little bit of a clunker from behind the arc, Monday night in Utah being the latest example. In the last handful of games alone, the Mavs have survived a career-worst shooting night from Dončić against the Spurs and a first half just as cold last night in Utah. Fans will certainly take eight wins in nine games in exchange for a little bit of a correction on Dončić’s career-best 3-point shooting percentage this year.

But what about everyone else on the roster? In their last 15 games, the Mavs as a team are shooting just over 34 percent from 3-point range. There are players on this team who simply aren’t hitting shots right now, and for whom you can’t justify the cold stretch in the same way you can justify Dončić’s hot-and-cold run from deep in the last month or so.

The role players need to hit the open looks that Dončić and Irving create for them at a clip similar to earlier this year against a team like the Kings, who can score with anyone in the league. In that vein, it was encouraging to see Tim Hardaway Jr. (13 points, four assists) get going a little bit in the first half against the Jazz on Monday and for Washington (16 points, four rebounds) to hit some shots down the stretch in the 115-105 win in Utah.

Another encouraging notion? Even if the Mavs drop the first game at Sacramento, on the road and on the second night of a back-to-back set, Dallas’ biggest game of the year just gets pushed back until Friday.