NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks are clicking

The Dallas Mavericks are rediscovering a rhythm. Sunday’s thrilling win over the Denver Nuggets was the sort of late season signature win team’s need heading into the playoffs. And yet, the Mavericks are still fighting for a secured spot in the postseason. This week could solidify that, with two games on the road against the Sacramento Kings, who have already beat the Mavericks twice this season and are locked alongside them in the standings.

The schedule around that is rather light. But even still, the supporting cast is healthy and regaining some of the chemistry we saw right around the trade deadline. And if Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving continue their dynamite offensive work, the Mavericks may not need to worry about the play-in at all.

Rank: 11

Last week: 11

Rank: 7

Last week: 8

The Mavs have won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss having come without Luka Doncic, by single digits, and in Oklahoma City. They seem to be in a three-team race for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference, tied in the loss column with both the sixth-place Suns and seventh-place Kings. Three takeaways The Mavs rank third defensively (107.7 points allowed per 100 possessions) over this 7-1 stretch, though they’re still a couple of good defensive games from climbing out of the bottom 10 on that end of the floor for the season. The eight games have been pretty balanced regarding the strength of the opposing offenses. Better defense can lead to more transition opportunities, and the Mavs had two great transition sequences in their win over the Jazz on Thursday, one resulting in a lob for Derrick Jones Jr. and the other finishing with a lob for Kyrie Irving, the guy who’s given their transition game a big boost. The Mavs have seen the league’s second-biggest jump in both pace and transition points per game, and they’ve averaged 16.4 fast break points per 48 minutes with Irving on the floor, compared to just 14.8 per 48 with him off the floor. More transition (along with a couple of bouncy bigs) leads to more layups and dunks. And over their last seven games, the Mavs have outscored their opponents by an average of 16.3 points in the restricted area. They’ve still been outscored by 1.7 per game (18th) for the season, but that’s a big improvement from last season (-5.6, 28th). Having just handled the Jazz last week, the Mavs will now begin a five-game trip in Utah, with two huge games in Sacramento on Tuesday and Friday. No Western Conference offense has scored more efficiently against the Dallas defense than that of the Kings, who scored 127 points per 100 possessions as they won the two meetings in Dallas.

Rank: 9

Last week: 10

Rank: 8 (Tier 2: Brink of Contention)

Last week: 10