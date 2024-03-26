Mavericks vs. Kings recap: 3 things from a 132-96 decimation in Sacramento

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 132-96. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, while Kyrie Irving chipped in 24 points of his own. De’Aaron Fox was the high-point man for the Kings with 18. In what was likely the most important game of the season thus far, the Mavericks turned in a masterful performance. They played hard on both ends and asserted themselves against a very good Kings team. It was the best game they’ve turned in all year.

Sacramento got out to a fast start, scoring the first five points of the game. The Mavericks found their footing, but Derrick Jones Jr. abruptly left the game with an apparent injury (he returned late in the period) and Daniel Gafford picked up two quick fouls. Luckily, PJ Washington hit his first three threes, helping Dallas surge in front. The two teams went back and forth for most of the frame, but strong minutes from Tim Hardaway Jr. off the bench helped Dallas take a 31-28 lead after one.

The second quarter saw Doncic start to heat up, hitting back-to-back threes and finishing at the rim a handful of times early in the period. Solid all-around play helped Dallas extend their lead, but De’Aaron Fox started to get going for the Kings and kept things close for them. Doncic continued his brilliant play, and the Mavericks were able to take a 58-53 lead into the half.

Dallas came out strong to start the third, with Irving making his presence felt and taking over the game. He hit jumpers, threw down a dunk, and found open teammates to help the Mavericks build a 12-point lead. After a Kings timeout, the Mavericks extended their lead further, blasting the Kings on both ends to extend their advantage to as many as 25 points. Sacramento was able to find a bit of juice and close the quarter on a 7-2 run, but Dallas still sported a comfortable 96-76 lead after three.

The Mavericks opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run courtesy of outstanding shot-making from Tim Hardaway Jr. Things just kept getting better, as Dallas ran the Kings out of their own gym. Doncic didn’t even have to play in the fourth quarter. JaVale McGee checked in with six minutes left and the white flag was waved — the Mavericks got the victory. It was a statement game from these Mavericks. They’re here. They’re good. And the vibes haven’t been this immaculate in a long time. Here are three takeaways from this one.

The Return of the Threes

After a long string of games in which the Mavericks just could not get threes to fall, positive regression hit in a big way tonight. Dallas exploded to make 21 threes in 37 attempts, a 56.8% clip. PJ Washington, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, and Luka Doncic each hit four triples a piece. Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. also hit two each. The Mavericks had been winning games despite shooting the three poorly, prompting many to wonder what this team would like if they could get hot from distance. Well, if tonight is any indication, they’re an absolute juggernaut.

Tim Hardaway Jr. might be back

The much-maligned guard had his best game in a long while. He chipped in 22 points on 8-14 shooting, 4-of-6 from three. He played under control, didn’t force things, and even chipped in six assists! Though this game ended up being a complete blowout, Hardaway hit some timely buckets to stifle Sacramento runs. It’s clear that Kidd has trust and faith in Hardaway; he’s going to play. So, hopefully, this is the start of a hot streak to close the season for him. If that happens, the Mavericks can beat anyone.

The Mavericks defense shut the King superstars down

Domantas Sabonis scored 12 points and shot 3-of-10. De’Aaron Fox had 18 points on 18 shots. PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford were extraordinary on defense. Doncic and Irving competed and held their own. It was so nice to see everyone locked in on that side of the floor. Washington, in particular, has done such a great job of embracing the challenge of matching up with the opposing team’s best players. Whether he was checking Sabonis in the post or containing Fox on the perimeter, he made life miserable for the Kings. Lively walled off Sabonis in the paint, a tough task for any NBA big, let alone a rookie. Dallas has been showing what they’re now capable of on the defensive end. This could be a sign of what’s to come in the playoffs.

