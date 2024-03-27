Stats Rundown: 3 stats from a Dallas Mavericks blowout victory against the Sacramento Kings

What a game – in a matchup with such clear stakes for the postseason, Dallas left no room for doubt, defeating Sacramento 132-96 to pull a full game ahead in the Western Conference standings and lift themselves out of the play-in.

It was a fun and physical game through halftime but then, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back, Dallas came out of the gates in the third and outscored the Kings by 15. They never looked back. Luka even got some rest for his sore Achilles.

5: Dallas’ second chance points

Since the trade deadline, Dallas has been a top-10 team in the league in second-chance points, averaging 14.1 per game. After a blowout victory like tonight, you expect to see big numbers across the board, but Dallas made do with a minimal amount of second-chance buckets, netting just five, and zero until the fourth quarter.

There are perhaps a couple of reasons for this. First, they shot the lights out, so there wasn’t much opportunity for putbacks. They grabbed just five offensive boards among their 49 total rebounds. Maybe that was by design because, on the flip side, an effect of foregoing crashing the offensive glass was that Dallas got back well on defense and gave up just five fastbreak points to Sacramento; well below their nearly 17-point season average.

56.4%: Dallas’ three-point percentage

Don’t get me wrong, Dallas’ new identity as Neo Lob City as they’ve ground out games and stepped up on defense, winning games along the way brings a tear to the eye. That said, watching this team get hot from deep and just pour it on in rapid fashion is a joy to watch.

After a stretch of games that saw Dallas rarely shoot above 33% from beyond the arc, this served as a reminder of what a well-oiled machine this Dallas offense can still be. Watching PJ Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr both knock the cobwebs off and shoot a matching 4-of-6 from deep is hopefully a sign of more good shooting nights to come.

1.5: Games out of home court

It’s preposterous, after how this team looked as recently as three weeks ago, that they find themselves within a stone’s throw of home-court advantage in the postseason.

The Mavericks have been streaky all season long, but previously, when they’d go on a solid run, winning seven or eight out of 10 games, every team ahead of them would match them win for win, leaving them in the exact same place as where they started.

Now, though, Dallas is on a 9-1 heater over their last 10, threatening New Orleans for the division title and the LA Clippers for the fourth seed. There’s not much basketball left to play, but Dallas is playing better than they have all season. It’s there for the taking.

