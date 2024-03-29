Mavericks Odds: How to bet tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings

The last matchup between these two teams was not as close as the score indicated. Malik Monk had a couple of solid stretches where he kept the game from getting completely out of hand. It was an uncharacteristic game for the Kings, and I expect tonight’s game could look a lot different even if the outcome is the same.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings| NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Friday, March 29th, 2024; 9:00 PM CST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +1 (-110)

O/U 231.5

Mavs ML: -105

Odds up to date as of 1:30 PM CST from DraftKings

I’m taking the Maverick’s moneyline and feeling pretty good about it. The extra day of rest should do wonders for Luka, and I expect he’ll have the legs to play downhill with more consistency.

Player Props

Luka Doncic first 3-point field goal scorer (+360)

Daniel Gafford over 11.5 Points (-108)

Daniel Gafford over 20.5 Points/Rebs/Ast (-120)

I’m taking the Luka prop for the action. If anyone is going to launch a 3-point shot to start the game, it’s going to be him. +360 is simply too good to pass up. As far as Gafford, his ability to rim run and draw fouls in the paint has been huge for the Mavericks. If he hits his over on points, he’ll need just 9 rebounds for this prop to hit. I expect he’ll score around 16 points and need just 5 rebounds for this to cash. Easy money.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 53.5 Pts/Rebs/Asts (-105)

A rested Luka is a dangerous Luka. He understands how important this game is and we should see the very best version of him tonight.