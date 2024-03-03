Mavericks vs 76ers Preview: A home game for Dallas after an East coast road trip

The Dallas Mavericks (34-26) play the Philadelphia 76ers (34-25) in the ABC matinee game starting at noon. The Mavericks return home following a four-game road trip where they lost three of four contests. Still missing Joel Embiid, the Sixers have won just five of their last 17 games. Both teams are looking for something as we barrel towards the end of the regular season. Here’s what to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers WHAT : A home game after a long road trip

: A home game after a long road trip WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

American Airline Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 12:00 pm CST

12:00 pm CST HOW: ABC

As of this writing, the Dallas Mavericks are looking at a clean injury report. The 76ers, on the other hand, look a lot like the Mavericks in January. Past Joel Embiid’s meniscus tear, they have a ton of injured guys. Rober Covington is out as is De’Anthony Melton. Cam Payne, Kelly Oubre, and KJ Martin are all listed as questionable. If any of those guys miss time, things might look bleak from the outset for the Sixers.

Dallas needs this win. The Western Conference play-in race is brutal and Dallas is staring at falling even further back if they can’t get this win. It’s maddening to think that Dallas went on a seven-game win streak and is in eighth place. If you need any more game prep, there’s a longer preview up since yesterday. There’s also the betting post but it might be a bit late to place any bets.

After the game, we’ll have at least the two usual posts and we can see what else we can come up with. Thanks for hanging out at Mavs Moneyball. Go Mavs.