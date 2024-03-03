Stats Rundown: 4 things to know as the Mavericks fall to the 76ers 120-116

The Mavericks fell to the 76ers 120-116, marking their fourth loss in five games. After what felt like a promising turnaround for Dallas as they went on a seven-game winning streak into the All-Star break, they let an injured Sixers squad get the better of them early Sunday afternoon at home.

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid was absent for this matchup as he continues to rehab from knee surgery.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 28 points. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 24 and 21 points respectively. For Dallas, Luka Doncic finished with 38 points, Kyrie Irving with 28, and Derrick Jones Jr. with 21. Here are some stats that paint a picture of today’s loss.

17: Mavericks turnovers

The Mavericks played sloppy with the ball this afternoon, turning the ball over 17 times, far more than their season average of 12.4 per game. The Mavericks struggled with turnovers for the duration of the entire game and saw themselves in a 32-11 Sixers run in the final nine minutes of the first quarter. This run immediately sucked the wind out of the Mavericks and they struggled to mount a comeback up until the midway point of the fourth quarter. Philadelphia finished with 25 points off Mavericks turnovers, helping them extend the league early in the game. The carelessness that the Mavericks played leading to these 17 turnovers was the biggest indicator for this loss.

53.8%: 76ers shooting from mid-range

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Sixers went 14-of-26 from mid-range. The Mavericks have continued to struggle defensively since returning from the All-Star break. The Mavericks showed no resistance in the Sixers' first-quarter run and allowed a late breakout game from Oubre Jr.

21: Derrick Jones Jr. points off the bench

Derrick Jones Jr. was one of the positive takeaways from this game. He led the bench with 21 points and six rebounds and went 5-of-5 from behind the arc. It was promising to see this game from him as he has struggled in recent games to hit from deep. He played with the energy that the Mavericks needed this afternoon. I am hopeful to see his shots continue to fall, as he has been a bright spot defending the point-of-attack this season.

0-of-6: Tim Hardaway Jr.’s shooting from three

Tim Hardaway Jr. continued to struggle this afternoon, scoring just two points and missing all six of his three pointers. The Mavericks need him to hit shots, and when his shots aren’t falling, Jason Kidd needs to make adjustments. The Mavericks cannot continue to afford Hardaway minutes when he cannot get into a rhythm.

To sum it up, the Mavericks didn’t come to play today. They didn’t double Maxey early, they played sloppy with the ball, and the role players couldn’t hit enough threes. When they don’t come to play with a sufficient game plan for an injured team, they make it hard on themselves to win games. With the 5-10 seeds in the Western Conference being tightly packed, the Mavericks cannot continue to lose games like they did today.

The Mavericks look to turn things around Tuesday as they take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. CT.