Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Sacramento Kings, 107-103

The Dallas Mavericks came away with another win against the Sacramento Kings, defeating them 107-103 in Sacramento. The Mavericks trailed most of the game, but never let the Kings build a big enough lead to ever feel secure. But in the fourth quarter, Dallas surged and pulled away, hitting just enough shots to win the game.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 30 points. Luka Doncic just missed another triple-double, scoring 26 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out 12 assists. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 23 points. Domantas Sabonis did get a triple-double, putting up 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Here are three numbers to know from the game:

+16: The Kings’ margin in fast break points

This year, the Mavericks have picked up their pace, as well as trying to move the ball down the court quicker in transition. They’ve been very successful in doing that as of late, but tonight, the Kings got the best of them, outscoring the Mavericks 26-10 in fast break points. It’s part of the reason Sacramento was able to hold Dallas at bay for so long. Unfortunately for the Kings, it just wasn’t enough to hold off the scrappy Mavericks.

2: The number of shots Dante Exum made

Exum didn’t do much on the offensive end tonight, but the two shots he made were crucial. His 3-pointer with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter tied the game, and his 3-pointer with 27 seconds was a dagger that essentially sealed the game for Dallas. It’s not always pretty with Exum, but he makes plays, and that’s exactly what the Mavericks need from him.

10: The number of free throws made by Doncic

Doncic only had 14 field goal attempts, but he went to the line 14 times, making 10 of them. He doesn’t pile up points at the charity stripe often, but tonight he was able to manufacture some points in a game that turned into a bit of a slog. It’s nice to see him drawing contact and getting some foul calls.

