The futile effort to dodge Dante’s dagger

Regulated to the Sacramento Kings bench during Friday night’s tilt sat (and later stood) a long-time NBA personality. Three world championships as a journeyman, his name transformed into a meme on TNT, and on this night the brandisher of the brightest neon green shoes you’ll ever see. Dallas Mavericks 2022 free agent acquisition and designated starting center JaVale McGee. What a difference 20 months can make.

With the game tied at 103, Dante Exum geared up to fire a wide-open three. Having missed the previous two similar looks, the Kings continued to put the outcome in the hands of the Maverick’s stalwart Swiss-army-knife. The shot goes down off a dish from PJ Washington and the Mavericks celebrate around Exum as he bellows a guttural yell.

You are forgiven if you overlooked McGee's role in all this. Take a second look at the replay and McGee is standing ever so tall on the sidelines, neon green kicks and all. Why is this noteworthy given that late-game scenarios often see benches standing in anticipation of a huge moment? McGee decided on an attempt to impact Exum’s shot by yelling right at him during the crucial hoist. Whether it was a word, a phrase, or just a random howl — the intent was clear. Holler at Exum from the bench in a sad attempt to help your team win the game and lose a few ounces of dignity. After the shot goes down, he recoils in disgust.

You may be thinking about the Theo Pinson era with his bench shenanigans from Dallas two years ago and wonder why I was not bothered by those. The truth is, I was. Sportsmanship — even for those of us who will never be professional athletes — is an internal barometer. When lines are crossed, you can feel it in your gut. When Steph Curry mistakenly fired a pass to the white-shirt-clad Pinson standing on the Dallas sideline, I grimaced. That was not how I want the basketball team I have poured my fandom into since opening night 1980 to behave.

Thankfully, McGee is no longer a Maverick. That ill-fated, ill-conceived experiment was promptly dashed ten games into last season. He now sits so deep on the Kings’ bench that yelling at Exum is his only recourse. Yet it did not matter — the shot sank and so did Sacramento in the standings.

Once I pushed past my disgust at the antics, I started to smile. What if Dallas never signs McGee and last season was closer to mediocre than abject failure? What if McGee and other roster construction blunders were needed to procure the draft pick that eventually became the wunderkind Dereck Lively II? Without Lively, are the Mavericks good enough, hopeful enough about this season to make the trade deadline moves to bring in Gafford and Washington? A Dwight Powell / Grant Williams starting front line is not competing in the West and is certainly not manufacturing two impressive road wins in Sac town when the chips are down. Sometimes it takes signing a McGee to find your way to Lively and eventually Gafford. Sometimes it takes failure to move forward.