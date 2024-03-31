Mavericks vs. Rocket Preview: 3 things to watch as Dallas takes on Houston

The Mavericks are flying high — perhaps higher than at any other point this season, coming off of back-to-back wins against a Sacramento Kings team vying for playoff seeding. The only team in the league feeling better about themselves than Dallas might be the Houston Rockets and their 11-game win streak.

Dallas will travel from Sacramento to Houston to face a young Rockets team suddenly on the verge of a play-in birth that seemed nearly impossible earlier this season. For the Mavs, it means the games aren’t going to get any easier as Houston has nothing to lose and everything to gain while playing with unmatched confidence.

Stop this man

Houston’s offensive rating over these 11 games has been second-best in the league, behind only Boston. It’s been powered in no small part by the improved shooting of Jalen Green who, after struggling with his shot for much of the season, has seen his three-point shooting jump to 42.3% in the month of March. He’s taken advantage of that groove by attempting more three-point shots than in any other month this season — already at 137.

With Alperen Sengun out for the remainder of the regular season with an ankle sprain, it clarifies Dallas’ defensive priority: stop Jalen Green. He’s been eschewing the more coveted corner three and shooting nine above-the-break threes per game. Dallas will either need to key in on trying to make those shots more difficult than they already are, or hope this current hot streak breaks and Green starts to look more like the shooter he was before this wild run he’s been on all month. Is that PJ Washington’s music?

Strength vs strength

Since the trade deadline when Dallas decided to re-invent themselves as an unstoppable interior scoring juggernaut, they’ve shot a league-best 73.6% in the restricted area — courtesy of the NBA’s two leading efficient interior players, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, who are both shooting over 78% from the field in that time frame.

Well, Houston hasn’t won 11 straight just by shooting the lights out; they’ve also picked it up defensively. They’ve ranked eighth in defense and their net rating of 12 ties them with Dallas for third-best in the league. They’ve clamped down on teams across the board, but holding teams to 65.1% in the restricted area is especially staunch. (Not quite as good as Dallas’ 63.4% mark, but staunch nonetheless.)

Catch your breath

Houston is a young team, and as such seem less run down than many teams at this point in the season. Over these 11 games, they’ve played with the fifth-highest pace at 99.78. It’s essentially unchanged from their season average of 99.61, but that number ranks just a middling 14th league-wide. Houston is playing small, fast, and staying fresh.

Dallas’ much-improved depth should theoretically allow them to keep a steady stream of fresh defenders rotating into the game, but when those defenders are guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy, defense is not top of mind. It’s going to be even more important for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to lock in this game to set a tone and Dallas will need the usual top defensive efforts from guys like Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dante Exum to keep Houston’s up-tempo offense in check. Houston scores just shy of 63% of their points on drives, so Dallas’ defender will need to keep those feet moving to stay in front of guys and out of foul trouble.

