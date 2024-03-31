Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

The Mavericks and Rockets are the two hottest teams in the NBA. They have won a combined 17 games in a row, but only one streak can prevail. The Mavericks are fighting for playoff insurance, and the Rockets are doing the most they can for a chance to participate in the play-in. A potential game-of-the-year candidate, this contest should have no shortage of entertainment and the Mavericks have a great chance to take down their in-state rivals.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Sunday, March 31st, 2024; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -2.5 (-110)

O/U 230.5

Mavs ML: -135

Odds up to date as of 12:00 PM CST from DraftKings

The Rockets without Alperen Sengun do not match up well with Dallas. They have been running Jabari Smith out as their makeshift center and the Mavericks’ big men are simply too much for the Rockets’ smaller team to handle. Take Dallas to win this game.

Player Props

Daniel Gafford over 18.5 points + rebounds (-115)

Fred VanVleet over 17.5 points (-110)

Gafford will dominate the glass and paint against a smaller team. This line is a pure feel pick, but Gafford is due for another big game.

The Mavericks should have Gafford on Amen Thompson, P.J. Washington on Jabari Smith, and Derrick Jones Jr. on Jalen Green. This leaves Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet to be guarded by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and I think VanVleet will be the beneficiary. Expect him to make a few threes and get around 20 points.

Play of the Day

Under 230.5 points (-108)

This is going to be a playoff game. Rotations will be shorter, every possession will matter, and scoring will be harder. Both teams are fighting for something and this game will be an old-fashioned heavyweight fight, and much like Sacramento on Friday night, should stay in the low 100s for both teams.