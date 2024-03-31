Mavericks vs. Rockets Final Score: 3 observations from another big win in Houston, 125-107

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets by a score of 125-107. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 47 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. Jabarai Smith paced Houston with 28 points of his own. With the Rockets coming into tonight’s matchup on an 11-game win streak, Dallas faced a massive test. They were up for the challenge, walking away with another important win. It’s becoming routine for this team.

Houston scored the first five points of the game, a trend Maverick opponents have been following as of late. But Dallas settled in and Luka Doncic went to work dissecting the Rockets’ defense. His sore Achilles didn’t seem to bother him one bit as he turned in a dazzling quarter of play. Dante Exum hit two big threes, the Mavericks played hard on defense, and Doncic kept pouring it on. The should-be MVP favorite finished with 22 points in the frame, helping Dallas take a 36-24 lead into the second.

The Mavericks held their own in the non-Luka minutes to start the second, maintaining their double-digit advantage. PJ Washington got hot from three, Daniel Gafford made plays inside, and the Mavericks continued to clamp down on defense. Houston did get to the free-throw line quite a bit, which kept them hanging around. But then, Luka Doncic returned and propelled the Maverick lead to 21 points. And, after a psychotic and-one jumper from Doncic over Dillon Brooks, that’s where the game stood at the half, 66-45.

Doncic picked up where he left off to start the third, scoring the first five points for Dallas, including a ridiculous circus shot to beat the shot clock. Things continued in this manner, as Doncic obliterated everything the Rockets threw at him. By the end of the period, he had 47 points and a career-high tying nine three-pointers made. The Maverick lead grew to as many as 29, but a poor, careless close to the quarter gave Houston some life; the Rockets were actually able to win the period and head into the fourth down 91-73.

The fourth quarter was, predictably, Kyrie Irving time. Dallas’ second star scored nine quick points in the frame to immediately restore a 25-point lead. But Houston, to their credit, would not go away. They rattled off a 12-0 run while the Mavericks mostly played with their food. Thankfully, more incredible shot making from Irving (with some help from Tim Hardaway Jr.) stopped the bleeding and sealed the deal for Dallas. The Rockets’ 11-game win streak is no more. Your Dallas Mavericks have won 11 out of their last 12 games. With the Pelicans’ loss to the Celtics last night, Dallas now sits as the five-seed in the Western Conference. Basketball is really fun right now; here are three observations from this one.

Luka Doncic is the best player in the world

Doncic went into tonight as a game-time decision with a sore Achilles. But, just like Friday in Sacramento, Doncic was not to be denied. A hobbled (but motivated) Luka Doncic is still the greatest basketball player on Earth. Tonight, for three quarters, the Rockets dared Doncic to beat them by himself. They switched every ball screen against him and let him go one-on-one again and again. And he just kept making them pay. The way he attacked Rocket defenders tonight felt personal. This was a statement game from Doncic. He recognizes that the team is firing on all cylinders right now. He understands that every game down the stretch is massive. And he heard all the noise about Houston’s cute 11-game win streak. His response? A 47-point masterclass. No one is playing at a higher level right now.

Dante Exum is the skeleton key

I don’t think even the brightest Exum optimists could have predicted how important he’d become for this Maverick team. He just ties everything together— whether it’s knocking down open threes at a 50% clip, making timely cuts to the basket, or functioning as a connective passer, Exum just adds a significant layer to the Maverick offense. On defense, he gives them a switchable, lengthy body to disrupt ball handlers.

Not a ton of Maverick role players played well tonight, but Exum’s 13 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting were massive. It’s a joy to watch him on this team.

Good luck beating the Mavericks when they hit 24 threes

Other than Doncic, this was the story of the night. Granted, Luka himself hit nine of those 24 threes, but you’re not going to win against this Maverick team when they hit 11 more three-pointers than you. Honestly, the Maverick offense looked a bit discombobulated and out of sorts for stretches tonight. But it didn’t matter, because the superstars killed them from three, and Dante Exum, PJ Washington, and Tim Hardaway Jr. pitched in three a piece.

This was a bit of a throwback game for these Mavs, as Houston won the paint points battle. We’ve said it time and time again; the Mavericks can beat you in a lot of different ways right now.

