Stats rundown: 5 numbers to know from the Mavericks’ 125-107 win at the Houston Rockets

Sometimes watching the Dallas Mavericks (45-29) is just pure, unadulterated joy. It was certainly that on Sunday, when the Mavs bullied the Alperen Sengun-less Houston Rockets (38-36) at the Toyota Center, leaving H-Town with another huge 125-107 win in this 2023-24 stretch run.

The Rockets came into Sunday’s game winners of 11 in a row, and after putting an end to Houston’s streak, the Mavericks have now won 11 of their last 12 games with just eight regular season games left on the schedule.

Luka Dončić went off for 47 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists on 18-of-30 shooting and 9-of-16 from 3-point territory. Kyrie Irving finally got hot in the second half and contributed 24 points and seven assists on 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

22/8/4: Luka Dončić’s first-quarter line

The Mavs should just announce that Dončić is a game-time decision before every game. He seems to be responding well to that designation, despite the Achilles soreness.

Dončić was unconscious with his step-back 3-pointer to open the game. After the first two went down, you could tell he was going to keep going back to that well, and why wouldn’t he? Dončić was in rare form, setting up the Houston defender in front of him on possession after possession. When he started shuffling his feet, Amen Thompson or Jock Landale — whoever the sacrificial lamb was on that given possession — had to know it was coming, but they just couldn’t do anything about it.

His third 3-pointer was a ridiculous high-arcing bank shot from the left wing that Mavs play-by-play man Mark Followill and color commentator Derek Harper swore up and down was intentional. It put the Mavs up 30-17 with three minutes left in the first, and I’m not saying that it definitely was accidental, but if it was on purpose, that makes Dončić not just a killer, but a little bit of a sociopath. That’s unhinged, deranged behavior, and I love that for Luka. Talk your shit, friend.

He did bank another shot in the second quarter from just inside the 3-point line but in a similar spot on the court, so maybe it was on purpose.

Dončić canned two more 3-balls as the first quarter wound down, and all of a sudden we were looking at a line of 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and just one turnover with Dallas leading 36-24 after one. It was one of those special special Luka moments that I hope no Mavs fan anywhere takes for granted. Just phenomenal stuff.

About the only thing Dončić didn’t do in the first was hit his free throws. He went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc just 1-of-4 from the charity stripe. So he easily could have scored 25. Just ridiculously fun to watch, despite that one small hiccup.

30-17: The second-quarter run that blew the game open

The Rockets pulled to within 36-28 on two free throws from Jalen Green early in the second, but Dallas was in no mood to give the lead away or waste the dose of brilliance Dončić put on display. The Mavs outscored the Rockets 30-17 over the next 10-plus minutes to turn an eight-point lead into a 21-point lead at halftime.

With Dončić on the bench getting some much-deserved rest over the first six minutes of the second, P.J. Washington and Dante Exum chipped in from the perimeter to help the Mavs to a 66-45 lead at the break. The pair went a combined 3-of-3 from 3-point land in the second quarter. Washington finished with 12 points and six boards, while Exum contributed 13.

When Dončić came back in the last half of the second, all he did was go four of his next seven for 10 more points, and the path to yet another 50-burger or 60-piece was coming into focus.

24: 3-pointers made for the Mavericks

The Mavs set a season-high for 3-pointers made in a game this year with 24. They haven’t been locked in like that from 3-point land since they hit 23 on Dec. 23 in a 144-119 win over San Antonio. The Mavs’ all-time record for 3-pointers in a game is 25, set in 2021 and matched in March of last season.

Dallas shot a scorching hot 24-of-47 (51.1 percent) from 3-point range against the Rockets. There aren’t many teams that can hang with Dallas when the team is that hot on offense while playing capably on the defensive at the same time.

3: Daniel Gafford assists

Daniel Gafford has been so valuable for the Mavericks lately, and even on a night when he went for a quiet six points and four rebounds, he still finds ways to make an impact. He dished three assists and blocked four shots in the win.

Aside from Friday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings, Gafford has been finding his teammates at a much higher rate than at any other point in his brief time with the Mavericks. He had three dimes on Tuesday against the Kings, five assists in both games against Utah and three more last week at the Spurs.

15: Kyrie Irving fourth-quarter points

Kyrie Irving didn’t start the game well, but he erupted in the fourth for 15 of his 24 points as the Mavs set it on cruise control for the win. Four of his seven assists came in the fourth as well.

He pulled up for a jumper on the Mavs’ first possession of the fourth then pulled up for a long 3-ball on the Mavs’ next possession to make it 96-76 with 11 minutes left in the game. Irving went 6-for-9 from the field in the fourth quarter.

