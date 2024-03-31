Podcast: Dallas Mavericks break the Houston Rockets’ streak, 125-107

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, 125-107. Dallas ended the Rockets 11 game-win streak while extending their own to seven games. Luka Doncic scored 47 points in the win as he continues to make a late-season push for Most Valuable Player. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 28 in defeat for Houston.

This was a fun game for Josh and I to recap, with Luka Doncic putting on one of his performances where he makes you marvel from the opening tip. Doncic was locked in early and Josh walks us through what the Rockets tried to do to stop him defensively. Luka’s shooting in particular is a focus from us. I also got to show Josh the pre-game warm-up shot from Luka off the scoreboard and get his reaction live.

Following the break, we talk about Kyrie’s closing instincts and the rotation changes and what the Mavericks continue to do right. We also address the rule changes and how the Dallas defense is really benefitting from the increased contact allowed in the restricted area.

This was a great game to recap, because Dallas was never really challenged. Given their schedule ahead, it looks like Dallas could simply keep winning if they stay focused. But basketball is played on the court and the Mavericks need to keep taking the fight to opposing teams for this to work.

