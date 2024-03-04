Mavs YouTube RoundUp: Fork in the Road Edition

This edition of the RoundUp finds the vibes in a much different place. Gone is the thrill of trade deadline deals and the seven-game win streak. Instead, the Mavericks face some real question marks about what direction they are truly headed. In the grueling Western Conference, there is no treading water - you either sink or swim, rise or fall.

We begin with Kirk and Josh from Pod Maverick and MavsMoneyBall.com ruminating on another tough loss to an Eastern Conference team. Josh points out that recent opponents are blitzing Luka Doncic far less and surrendering fewer wide-open looks off of double teams.

The Locked On Mavs crew rightly point out that the Mavs should have won this game. They had more talent, coming off a 1-3 road trip, back at home, etc. Every reason to blow the doors off the Sixers and instead a listless ship after the opening burst. Nick asks the question - if it is in you to make a fourth-quarter comeback effort, why not find that gear sooner?

The RoundUp is always on the lookout for new channels worth a shout-out. Maverick Digest - is one worth subscribing to. The anti-Kidd groundswell is gaining traction.

The MVP is such a complicated, nebulous discussion every year. Unlike an All Star nod or scoring title, this award for individual greatness has mission creeped its way to becoming a pseudo-team award instead of heralding who is truly the most valuable player. Can you imagine this season without Luka Doncic? shudders

One of Doncic’s best traits is speed control and using opponent’s anticipation against them.

Remember just a few moons ago when it was rumored that Phoenix turned down an offer from Dallas for Ayton? The Mavs dodged one there.

The RoundUp may not have LeBron as highly ranked in the all-time list of greats as many others but it is undeniable that his longevity is a marvel and one we likely won’t see again for a good long while.

One of the best videos you’ll click play on this year.

Does this have anything to do with basketball in even a tangential sense? Not really. But these rough losses have the RoundUp feeling like consoling Maverick fans with an amazing trumpet solo.