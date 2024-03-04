Mavericks convert AJ Lawson to multi-year contract

The Dallas Mavericks have converted two-way guard AJ Lawson to a standard multi-year NBA contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The South Carolina alum is averaging 20.7 points, and 7 rebounds per game and shooting 53% from the field for the Mavericks’ G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He was on his second two-way contract with the Mavericks before signing his standard contract.

Through Lawson’s 28 games from the Mavericks, he has played with high energy and electricity. He is averaging 3.8 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field. Lawson is only 23 years old and can provide NBA-ready defense and can hit the occasional catch-and-shoot three-pointer. When he is going downhill, look out, because he is bound to do something fun at the basket.

Lawson was a huge part of the Mavericks’ Dec. 1 30-point comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 12 points in 18 minutes of play.

Lawson’s season-high 17 points and 7 rebounds came in the Dec. 23 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs where the Mavericks walked away with a 25-point win. Lawson shot 70% from the field in this matchup and hit three of his four three-pointers.

Though Lawson will likely be the 15th man on the Mavericks, he is a young and hungry player who gives his all on the floor through the opportunities he is given.

The move came one day before the league-wide deadline to convert two-way players to standard NBA contracts. The current details of the multi-year deal are unknown at this time. This move places Lawson in the Mavericks’ final roster spot after deals made at the trade deadline left them with an open roster position.