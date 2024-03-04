Dallas Mavericks sign Alex Fudge to two-way contract

The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Alex Fudge to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Fudge had collegiate stops at LSU and Florida. The twenty-year-old appeared in four games for the Los Angeles Lakers before being waived in January.

Fudge went on to play 18 games with the South Bay Lakers, the G-League affiliate for the Los Angeles Lakers. In his 18 appearances, he averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Fudge is a versatile 6’8” forward with a 7’0” wingspan. Fudge’s athleticism allows him to impact the game on both ends of the floor. He can explode to the rim, especially through cuts, which fit nicely beside the playmaking that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can provide.

He has shown to be a good on-ball defender, using his size and athleticism to make plays on the defensive end. Here is a clip that shows that.

Please just watch Alex Fudge... pic.twitter.com/pNlgnLdqO0 — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 13, 2023

In this clip, you see him trail behind the fast break, he then comes from behind with an emphatic chase-down block off the backboard.

Fudge showcases his athleticism on a nightly basis, leaving an impact on both ends of the floor for his team. He has no problem getting to the rim off-ball, which will provide value for the Mavericks if he is to see the floor this season.

Overall, Fudge is still a raw prospect. However, he has a chance in Dallas to find consistency in his shot and become a more polished defender. With Fudge’s high energy and athleticism, he can provide a spark on both sides of the ball for the Mavericks whether his time is with the Texas Legends or on the main roster.

The deal comes the morning after it was announced that the Mavericks would be converting AJ Lawson’s two-way contract to a multi-year NBA deal. This move gave the Mavericks an open two-way roster spot that will be used on Fudge.