Luka Doncic wins Western Conference Player of the Month

Luka Doncic has won the Western Conference Player of the Month award for the month of February. He put up a wild 33.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game all while powering the Mavericks to an 8-3 record. It’s the fourth time in his career he’s taken home the award, and, somewhat surprisingly, the first of this season where he’s leading the league in scoring.

The award serves as a capstone to the month where Doncic also nabbed a Player of the Week award.

In the East, Jayson Tatum took home the honors for the month.

Just to illustrate how strong of a season Doncic is having this year, his PoTM stats are arguably worse than his averages on the year as a whole. His 34.5/9.7/8.9 season averages are fewer than a single rebound and assist beneath the numbers that won him Player of the Month honors.

Narratively, it makes sense. Luka has been dinged all season long for the Mavericks’ team struggles as they dealt with injuries and fought to find consistent lineups. Sure enough, Dallas’ seven-game win streak towards the end of the month made Luka’s gaudy numbers impossible to ignore, despite the fact he’s been putting up similar lines all season long.

It’s unfortunate that Dallas now finds itself in a bit of a dip in early March, having dropped four of their last five — both in terms of their standing in jampacked Western standing and just as Doncic’s name was starting to creep into the MVP discussions of the national talking head crowd. Still, there’s plenty of time left in this season for Doncic and Dallas to string together some wins, and if they peak at the right time, anything is possible for this squad and Luka Doncic’s individual accolades.