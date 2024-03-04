3 recent trends as the Mavericks approach nut-cuttin’ time against the Indiana Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks (34-27) have followed their best stretch of the season, that seven-game win streak that might as well have been last year at this point, with one of their worst — four losses in their last five games after Sunday’s 120-116 disaster against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dallas desperately needs a win when the Mavs host the Indiana Pacers (34-28) on Tuesday at the American Airlines Center. It was the Pacers who handed the Mavs their first of the four losses in the current rough patch, 133-111 just 11 days ago.

Here are three recent trends to watch out for when the Mavericks host the Pacers on Tuesday, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 CST.

Turnovers and/or poor shooting

In Dallas’ last four losses, one of two things has generally happened. Either the Mavs have turned the ball over more than they usually do, or they’ve been a collective brick from 3-point range for long stretches at a time. This needs to stop, and it needs to stop immediately because the Pacers are still second in the NBA in offensive rating (120.1) behind only the Boston Celtics (121.7) ahead of Tuesday’s matchup. The Mavs are currently seventh, at 117.6.

The Mavs committed 15 turnovers in their previous loss to Indiana and 17 more in their most recent loss to Philadelphia. For a team like the Mavericks that averages just 12 turnovers per game (7th in the NBA) this year, that’s a pretty large break from the mean. In fact, in the three games in the Mavs’ last five in which the Mavs turned the ball at least 14 times, Luka Dončić has a combined 15 of the team’s 46 total turnovers.

But in the game against the Celtics, it wasn’t the turnovers — a cold night shooting from deep (9-of-34, 26.5%) contributed to what became a blowout late in Boston. Both the loss in Boston and the loss five games ago in Indiana looked like winnable games for three quarters before Dallas folded in the fourth.

So, it’s not the same thing every night, but carelessness and inconsistency are rearing their ugly heads right now.

Pacers’ mini-slide of their own

Since beating the Mavs on Feb. 25, the Pacers have won just one of their last three, with disappointing losses to the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs most recently.

Their loss to the Raptors came on the second night of back-to-back games the day after they beat the Mavericks and on a night when Scottie Barnes notched his fourth triple-double of the season and R.J. Barrett scored a team-high 24 points.

The Pacers’ most recent loss to the Spurs came on a night when breakout point guard Tyrese Haliburton had a terrible game, just 12 points and eight assists on 4-of-16 shooting. Meanwhile, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama torched the Pacers for 31 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and six blocked shots in that one on Sunday.

So both the Pacers and the Mavs have been a little uneven in recent games as the regular season begins to drag a little on imperfect rosters the league over. It seems like the stronger-willed — and maybe the more desperate team — will be the one to pull themselves out of their rut at the AAC on Tuesday.

Uncertainty surrounding Daniel Gafford

There has been no small amount of uncertainty surrounding Daniel Gafford’s role on this team after he initially impressed to the tune of a 15-point, 12-rebound average in his first three games with Dallas.

In the team’s last three losses at Cleveland, at Boston and at home against Philly, Gafford has only played a combined 26 minutes (as opposed to 25 in the win at Toronto). There seem to be at least a couple of different schools of thought as to what’s going on here. Either very many Mavs fans didn’t realize how matchup-dependent Gafford’s minutes might be, in terms of avoiding using him against stretch bigs or anyone proficient enough as a ball handler to use more than one dribble. Or, if you belong to the other school, Jason Kidd is committing coaching malpractice on a near-nightly basis. (To be clear, it’s possible to belong to both schools here — even if you don’t lump in his handling of Gafford’s minutes in with all the rest of the ways you perceive Kidd to be committing coaching malpractice. Atrocities have been committed, no doubt — whether this is one or not.)

In the Mavs’ first loss at Indiana, Gafford played 19 minutes, scored eight points and grabbed five boards as Maxi Kleber played more minutes than Gafford or Dereck Lively II at the five, with 25. That was one of Lively’s first games back after his beak was surgically repaired following the broken nose he suffered against Orlando. Myles Turner torched all the Dallas bigs that night for a season-high 33 points and eight boards.

Both Gafford’s minutes and his efficiency, as well as any semblance of a plan to slow down Turner this time around, are all worth keeping an eye on Tuesday as the Mavs look to get the ship righted with just 21 games left in the regular season.