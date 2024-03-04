MMB Lounge: The March slog is upon us

It’s a few days into March and here I am finally getting up a new Lounge. Here’s the old one if you need to reference any old conversations.

Dallas is firmly in the muck of the month of March, trying to hang on for dear life and find ways to gain ground in a rough and tumble West. Some of these recent and distant losses are going to look extra frustrating in hindsight if the Mavericks can’t find a way to get out of the play-in tournament.

What are some other subjects to consider for the month?

Jason Kidd’s rotations

Luka Doncic’s technical foul total

Kyrie Irving’s defensive focus (or lack there of

Tim Hardaway’s spot in the rotation

MVP race to the finish

There’s a lot we could talk about I suppose. At the moment, I’m pretty taxed though. Do let me know if there’s anything I need to handle. Shout out to the multiple folks who let me know a new thread was needed. I appreciate the reminder.

Have fun, be nice and Go Mavs.