Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

The Mavericks have lost three of their last four games, including a loss to the same Indiana team they play tonight. This game is a must-win, and the Mavericks cannot fool around early. Indiana has an offense that can go nuclear, and Dallas has got to come out with force to control the game.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -4.5 (-115)

O/U 246.5

Mavs ML: -185

Odds up to date as of 12:00 PM CST from DraftKings

This game will be a barn burner. Dallas’ defense has been putrid since the break and Indiana is a high-scoring team. There will be no shortage of offense, take the over on 246.5 points.

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 34.5 points (-105)

Tyrese Haliburton under 18.5 points (+100)

Doncic gets a great matchup against poor defensive guards and bigs he can take advantage of on a switch. He should have 40 points tonight in a solid win.

Haliburton has not been scoring the ball at the rate he was earlier this year. He has only gone over this line once since the All-Star break, and it is probable that the injury he was sidelined with for a while is still lingering. The Mavericks should be able to hold him under 19 points.

Play of the Day

Mavericks alternate spread -5.5 (+100)

Dallas is going to win the game by a good margin. They need a win for morale and their standing in the Western Conference, and Luka Doncic will make sure that happens handily.