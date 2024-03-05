Mavericks vs Pacers Preview: Dallas hosts Indiana for a rematch

The Dallas Mavericks (34-27) host the Indiana Pacers (34-28) on Tuesday night. The game starts at 7:30 pm and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest. Dallas is smarting from an ugly home loss to the 76ers and needs a win to help to start to shake off the stink of the recent string of losses. The Pacers are staring at a losing streak themselves, having lost their previous two. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers WHAT : Time for a win guys, please

: Time for a win guys, please WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

American Airline Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

The injury report is complicated for both teams: Luka Dončić, Derrick Jones Jr., and Maxi Kleber are all listed as questionable. On the Pacer side of things they have a ton of guys on the report as questionable: Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard are all iffy for the game. Doug McDermott is out for this game.

While I’m usually one for histrionics simply because I’m emotionally invested in every game, I want to emphasize how important I think this game is. The Mavericks have lost four of five and they need a spark.

If you haven’t visited the site in a few days there’s a few pieces of news on the site, AJ Lawson is now the 15th Maverick. Someone named Fudge is on a two-way.

Thank you for hanging out at Mavs Moneyball. We’ll be back after the game with the regular content and maybe more, who knows. Please get a win, Mavs.