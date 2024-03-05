Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Indiana Pacers

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, losing 137-120. The Mavericks never contained the Pacers, letting them run wild around the court in Dallas. They couldn’t keep up with the Pacers’ firepower, and eventually stopped making shots.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 39 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 11 assists, notching another triple-double. Kyrie Irving had a quiet 23. Myles Turner led the Pacers with just 20. Indiana had eight other players in double figures. Pascal Siakam grabbed 13 rebounds.

Here are three numbers from the game:

+10: The Mavericks’ margin on fast break points

The Mavericks actually got up the floor a lot better than the fast moving Pacers. Indiana is one of the fastest teams in the league, but tonight Dallas converted more on fast break points, outscoring the Pacers 20-10. That little bit of hustle kept the game from being blown open early.

-10: The Mavericks’ deficit on second-chance points

Unfortunately, Dallas gave that fast break advantage right back to Indiana on second-chance points. The Pacers were the more aggressive team all night, and it showed up in the box score. The Maverick kept pace with rebounding, they just couldn’t convert any second-chance opportunities. They’re teetering badly.

33: The Mavericks’ 3-point shooting percentage

One thing that’s been different about the Mavericks this year is that they’ve been able to find ways to win games when their 3-pointers aren’t falling. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case tonight. They only shot 33 percent from deep, while the Pacers shot 46 percent. It’s one thing to scrap and find a way to win when your shots aren’t falling, but it’s pretty tough to do that when your opponent is hitting almost 50 percent of their 3-pointers. You can’t miss shots and give up a ton of open three’s.