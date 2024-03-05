Mavericks vs Pacers Recap: 3 things after Dallas got blitzed by Indiana, lose 137-120

They say defense travels. Well, Rick Carlisle didn’t seem to have any problem bringing Indiana’s offense with him on the plane and opening up a can on his former team. The Indiana Pacers drubbed the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas Tuesday night, beating them 137-120.

For the second time in just over a week, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Indiana Pacers. With the Mavericks in a bit of a slump, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving spoke about needing to improve on the defensive end, and reports indicated Dallas had some productive team meetings to improve. Well, they picked a bad team to test those new bonafides on.

Luka Doncic had his typical 30-point triple-double, 30 points, 11assists, and 10 rebounds. Daniel Gafford also popped for Dallas off the bench. He was a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor and was just about the only Maverick serving up defensive highlights with three blocks.

For Indy, the entire bench brigade had double points, including Ben Sheppard with 12. It was his second-highest scoring night this season, with his highest coming in the first game against Dallas where he scored 15.

There was a firefight

For the first half, these two teams played to the script. At the half, Dallas had scored 70 points… and trailed the Pacers by four. Dallas shot 55% from the floor and Indiana raised them, shooting 60%. For fans of offense, it was quite the show. For fans of Dallas, a team that’s had the worst defense in the league since the All-Star break, it likely elicited a little nervous laughter. Sure Dallas was hot, but they couldn’t stop the Indiana onslaught.

Once the third quarter rolled around and Indiana opened up an 18-point advantage, there was a feeling that, even if Dallas stayed hot, they wouldn’t be able to get enough stops to get back into the ball game.

Sure enough, Dallas sputtered to just 18 points in the frame while the Pacers continued their offensive march, adding 38 and finishing with 106 points after just three quarters.

Nail. Coffin.

In the fourth quarter with about nine minutes to go, Dallas had forced the Pacers into a rare blank trip down the court as the ball went out of bounds off Obi Toppin. Then, on a simple inbound, Derrick Jones Jr and Kyrie Irving couldn’t get out of each other’s way. They bumped and the ball bounced right to TJ McConnell. He dished it to Bennedict Mathurin for a three, bucket, Dallas down by 18 again, 116-98.

Whatever energy Dallas might’ve summoned to get back into this game that was hanging by a thread already felt like it was snapped on that play.

Where to go from here

The seven-game win streak has never felt more like a mirage as Dallas has dropped five of their last six and are slipping dangerously close to the play-in line. For a big stretch of the season, it seemed like all Dallas needed was to get healthy. Well, they had a clean injury report tonight and for much of the past week, and it’s done nothing for their win/loss results.

It seems unlikely that morale is going through this stretch unscathed. Fans are certainly feeling it — boos trickled through the AAC after Tim Hardaway Jr. airballed a jumper in the first half. The front office made moves to bolster the defensive capabilities of their personnel on the floor, so they aren’t simply turning a blind eye to the issue. Where else can we tinker to try and juice this team, one has to wonder.