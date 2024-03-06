The Dallas Mavericks season isn’t over, but they are running out of answers

The Mavericks are not dead yet, but I wouldn’t begrudge anyone for feeling like it is. Dallas has dropped five of six, and four of the five losses have been total waxings, and the fifth was a monumental fourth quarter collapse.

A year ago, things were bleaker. The Mavericks lost two straight games to the Hornets toward the end of March, dropping the team to 36-39, three games below .500, and one game back of the 10th seed, the final spot of the play-in tournament. That moment felt like the killing blow of the Mavericks season, and that proved correct. Right now the Mavericks are 34-28, six games over .500, and they have a six-game lead over the 11th-place Utah Jazz with 20 games left to go. Last season, this is not. So far, at least.

I doubt that’s hardly comforting to Mavericks fans, who watched the team get embarrassed at home for the second straight game, dismantled by the Indiana Pacers, again, this time to the tune of 137-120. It was the second blowout loss to the Pacers in about a week, and the trends of the Mavericks disastrous post All-Star break run continue. Watching Tuesday night’s game, one theme rang through my head: What is this team doing?

Defense is the main culprit and what will get all the headlines, and rightly so. Over the last two weeks, the Mavericks are dead last in defense, according to Cleaning the Glass, giving up 126.1 points per 100 possessions. For context, the season-long worst defense as of now belongs to the Washington Wizards, and their season mark is 121.9 points per 100 possessions. So the Mavericks, for the last two weeks, have been guarding significantly worse than the worst defensive team in the NBA this season. That is bleak.

The star of the bad defense seems to be an abundance of overhelping — players rotating when they shouldn’t, or helping when no help is needed. For the season Dallas is 24th in allowing corner threes, with 11.1 percent of its opponents attempts being the second-most lucrative shot in basketball. Since the All-Star break, the number isn’t dramatically worse, just an 11.3 percent share. Still bad, but not drastically worse. So why the big change? Mainly shooting variance, the schedule, and the Mavericks have dropped off elsewhere. The Mavericks opponent free throw rate has gone up a full percentage point since the All-Star break (19.4 percent for the season, 20.5 percent since Feb. 22), teams are posting a 59 percent effective field goal percentage post All-Star, and the team’s rate at forcing turnovers has dipped — sitting currently at 13.5 percent for the season, but 12 percent since the All-Star break. The schedule ramped up too, with six of the Mavericks last seven games being against solid playoff teams. What that reads to me is that teams have enough tape on the Mavericks, and with the extended layoff allowing for more practice time and updated scouting reports, whatever the Mavericks are doing (which already wasn’t that great aside from the six-game stretch before the break), is fully exposed.

Against the Pacers Tuesday night, it was a total calamity of questionable decisions and questionable effort. After Pacers stretch center Myles Turner burned Dallas last week, the Mavericks opted to guard him the exact same way to start Tuesday’s game, primarily with Dereck Lively in drop coverage, where the big sags back into the paint, the guard goes over the screen to force the ball handler into the mid-range. That works against teams with weak pull-up shooting guards, or non-shooting bigs, but surprise, the Pacers have both! Tyrese Haliburton fed Turner early and often with Turner scoring 20 first-half points on 7-of-10 shooting. Finally coach Jason Kidd adjusted after halftime, and I almost wonder if Kidd himself read my tweet from earlier in the half — putting PJ Washington on Turner and switching all Haliburton/Turner pick-and-rolls. Another surprise: it worked! Turner scored zero points in the second half, missing all four of his attempts. That’s good, right? Unfortunately, that’s where the Mavericks fatal flaw reared it’s head: giving up corner threes.

Pacers rookie guard Ben Sheppard has only scored in double figures four times this season, with two of them coming against the Mavericks. He’s set a career-high in scoring in each Mavericks game. For the season, he’s attempted 129 shots, 89 of which are three-pointers. Of those 89 three-pointers, 44 of them are from the corner, where he’s made 20. So needless to say, Sheppard can really only shoot threes and he’s especially proficient from the corners. One would think if you’re going to allow Sheppard to shoot, it should be anything but a corner three.

In two games against the Mavericks, Sheppard is 8-of-9 on corner threes. He’s attempted 13 total shots in those two games. He was 4-of-5 Tuesday night, and the Mavericks ran the gauntlet on bad ways to give them up.

In the play above, Haliburton is running a pick and roll with Turner where Turner is rolling toward the weakside of the floor, while Sheppard is parked in the strong side corner. The player responsible for the rotation to tag the screener is the weakside help defender, because you want to force the ball handler to make a perfect cross court pass to beat that defense (something Luka Doncic does regularly, because he’s a gifted passer). So why is Washington also shading toward the roll man and giving up a short and easy pass to a deadly corner shooter?

Look at where Turner is rolling in the image above. There are basically three Mavericks within the vicinity of Turner, while Sheppard drills an open three. This is awful defense, made worse by it feels like Washington is being told to do this.

Why does it feel like poor coaching and not poor play from players? Because it keeps happening. The dagger three in the loss to Philadelphia on Sunday also involved Washington leaving a corner shooter to help on a drive that did not need any help.

This also happened multiple times in this game, including the first half, where Maxi Kleber is guarding the strongside corner shooter and shades too far to help cover a potential mismatch, and Andrew Nembhard is a simple one pass away from an open shot.

Going back to Sheppard, he gets free for another second-half corner three with more questionable decisions. In this play, Pacers guard TJ McConnell drives into the paint and Lively rotates in to help Josh Green. Lively’s man is Pascal Siakam standing at the top of the key. Siakam is shooting threes well in Indiana, but historically he’s not a great above-the-break three-point shooter. So what happens is Kyrie Irving leaves Haliburton, who is historically a good three-point shooter, which then forces Doncic to help off Sheppard in the corner to get to Haliburton. Lively then has to sprint from the free-throw line to the corner to get to Sheppard and he’s too late.

Hell, even if Lively does get there in time, the Mavericks floor balance is completely off — Sheppard would have Lively on his heels, and Irving is now guarding Siakam, a total mismatch. Again, this is the case of overhelping and the Pacers know it. It’s not a coincidence that Haliburton and Sheppard were standing next to each other, knowing Irving would likely help and put the Mavericks into the blender. If Irving just stays home on Haliburton, Siakam is shooting a somewhat low percentage shot, or holding the ball and allowing the Mavericks defense to reset, or driving into Lively, who is already in the paint after helping on the initial drive.

The final second-half Sheppard corner three we haven’t mentioned has less to do with tactics, and more effort. McConnell brings the ball up the floor, and the Mavericks, for once, have more players back on transition defense than the Pacers do on offense. Despite the advantage, Doncic slams into a screen, McConnell flies by him, and Sheppard gets another easy corner look.

Luka should not be taken out that easily on a screen like this. Either Daniel Gafford failed to give his teammate a heads up, or Doncic is totally unprepared to guard. Either option isn’t a great answer. This is simply a scenario the Mavericks have to be better — this isn’t scheme, this is talking, communicating, and hustle.

While the defense should rightly be talked about, the offense doesn’t get off free either. Dallas is scoring well in the aggregate since the All-Star break (fourth in points scored per 100 possessions, per Cleaning the Glass), but teams are making the conscious decision to guard the Mavericks differently, and it’s caused the Mavericks problems during crucial moments of games. Before the All-Star break, Doncic was the most blitzed player in the league, and blitzing meaning the defense sending two on the ball when Doncic ran a pick and roll. That strategy made sense when teams had zero fear of Doncic’s teammates, but with the addition of Kyrie Irving last season, and now Dante Exum, PJ Washington, along with the growth of Josh Green, that’s shifted slightly. Doncic was killing the blitz, because he had teammates that were either making the wide open shot or manipulating the space on the floor Doncic provided.

Now teams have switched gears — they’re guarding both Doncic and Irving straight up, with little help, so that the role players no longer have the space and open shots to work with. When Doncic runs a pick and roll, teams are now hedging and recovering (the big man defender playing at the level of the screen, while the perimeter defender recovers) or just straight up switching. Tuesday night Doncic shot 13 three pointers, and only made four, as he settled for step-back after step-back against a switching defense that failed to give the Mavericks a true advantage.

If Doncic wasn’t taking a step-back, he was still working 1-on-1 mostly. Now, Doncic is a quality isolation scorer — according to NBA.com, he’s scoring 1.13 points per possession in isolation, good for the 88.1 percentile of the league. And Doncic did burn the Pacers defense on Tuesday in the first half, scoring 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting. However, defenses are counting on are two things:

They are OK with Doncic going off, hoping he can wear himself down in the second half. They know the Mavericks are most dangerous when Doncic is beating defenses with his pass. Teams trust their role players to guard the Mavericks role players 1-on-1 without fear of getting put in the blender.

That’s showing true, so far. Doncic and Irving are scoring gobs of points since the All-Star break, but the Mavericks role players are routinely looking meager with their own production. Dallas is not an assist-heavy team, averaging 25.2 per game for the season, good for 21st in the league, but since the All-Star break the team has been held to under 25 total assists in six out of the seven games.

That’s what leads to the 18 point third quarter the Mavericks had Tuesday, effectively ending the game. There is just zero movement or offensive creativity right now. Where’s the counter? Dallas could try screening the screener more, they could run Irving off screens along the baseline, or run pin downs or dribble handoffs for Doncic and Irving. Anything to get the defense moving so even if the possession does end up with Doncic or Irving working 1-on-1 or in a high screen and roll, at least the defense has been shifted and the floor might present an advantage. Maybe have Irving or Doncic screen for each other. Anything is better than this stagnation.

What’s difficult about this is that the Mavericks have been slow to adjustments most of the season. The Mavericks only have 20 games left, the team sort of is what it is. Thankfully, the Mavericks have 10 of those 20 games against below .500 teams and the Mavericks are 19-5 against those bad teams. Even if nothing really changes, the Mavericks theoretically could only lose so many games. Dallas should be fine, relatively.

The question though, is scrapping for a play-in spot for the second straight season fine for a team that has a 25-year-old Luka Doncic? Probably not. But for right now, the Mavericks might not have any answers to that question.

