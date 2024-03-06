Quote board: “Yeah, well, we tried everything.”

After the Indiana Pacers ran the Dallas Mavericks off their own court on Tuesday night, there was a team discussion. That resulted in everyone who was going to speak to the media being later than normal.

Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford spoke to reporters after the game. Here’s what they had to say:

Jason Kidd

(On what the message was from the veterans and from him to the players in the locker room…)

“We have to be better. I think just looking at the defensive side, I thought again, 74, 70 (points), it was shootaround. And talking about (Pacers center Myles) Turner, I thought we did a good job of taking away Turner in that third quarter. I’ve said this before, when we score, we’ll play both sides of the ball and that third quarter, we kind of went cold and they kept playing and that’s a credit to Indiana. They kind of play one way and that’s with their pace and putting pressure on you, shooting the 3. We’ve got to be able to take the 3 away. We gave up way too many corner 3s, tonight. These are things that we’ve worked on. We’ve just got to be able to see it in real time, and so, these are things that we will be continuing to work on.”

(On what adjustments he can make defensively…)

“Yeah, well, we tried everything. We switched, switched to hit, we went zone, sometimes – give them credit. They’re one of the best offensive teams in the league. And so, for us, it’s about the rotations, not giving up the corner 3 – which we have been here, so we’ll go back, look at the film and see what we can do better. Understanding our offense is one of the best in the league, and so, if we can expend some of that energy on the defensive end, hopefully that gives us better chances to get a stop.

(On if the team has the personnel to make defensive adjustments work…)

“Yeah, we have the personnel. We have the team. This is actually a great test for us to be able to go through a hard time in March because it only gets harder in April, May, June. And so, this is a great test, to be tested in the sense of, ‘Are we going to let go of the rope? Are we going to continue to come to work?’ Everyone’s come to work. Everyone has a positive mindset, energy. Everyone’s trying to do the right thing. Right now, it’s just not falling our way, but we’ve just got to keep continuing to keep pushing. We’ve got a game Thursday, and we’ll be better.”

(On if Mavericks guard Luka Dončić needs to expend some of his offensive energy on defense…)

“We all do. We all do. When you look at leaning on Luka offensively, which we do and he delivers, we have to be able to cover him and cover not just Luka, but Kai (Kyrie Irving) and the other three that are out there have to protect each other. It’s not just one-on-one. The players are too good in this league to just play one-on-one. We have to do, as a group, as a team, defensively, we have to guard the ball better. We have to help each other and then we have to finish the play by rebounding, and we can do this. We show signs of it. We just have to be – all and all, we can’t just give up the 3, we have to be consistent. And we’re not being consistent right now, but we do have the guys who can do it. Luka can play defense, but we’re asking him to do a lot on the offensive end too, and so just understanding that it’s March. We can fix this. We’ll be ready for Thursday. We’ve got a lot of games left, but the personnel, we can look at different rotations. We can look at different starting lineups. We’ve talked about that before the game. We have options, and we’ll explore those.”

Luka Doncic

(On how to fix the defensive struggles of late…)

“I don’t know, actually. But we know we’ve got to fix it.”

(On how he feels about the current communication and trust within his teammates right now…)

“It’s good. That’s fine. On the defensive end, we’ve got to do something better.

(On if this team could be successful if they execute better…)

“Yeah, for sure. The coaches work hard every day. There’s a lot of coaches that work and watch film and that stuff.”

(On if this recent tough stretch has surprised him after the seven-game winning streak…)

“Well obviously it surprised me, yeah. We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to do better for sure.”

(On what the message is in the locker room when dealing with rough stretches like this…)

“Positivity. [Coach] Kidd spoke and he’s always speaking and helping us a lot. A lot happens with me too but he’s the voice in the locker room and we all listen to him.”

(On losing these games while he continues to record 30-point triple-doubles…)

“It doesn’t matter, I just want to win, man. That’s it.”

P.J. Washington

(On the team’s mood...)

“Obviously, we’re not too happy about losing. But at the end of the day, we’ve still got a lot of games left. We still have to be focused on the next game at hand and be better.”

(On how to fix the defense...)

“Just being able to do all the little stuff; being able to talk on both ends of the floor. I think it’s just will. When we want to on that end, we can. It’s going to be impossible to win games if they’re scoring over 30 points in every quarter, no matter who the team is. We can score 120 points every game and still lose. For us, it’s just that end and we’ve got to make that a point of emphasis.”

(On why there has been a breakdown in communication in recent games...)

“I’m not sure, but we have to get back to it. We’ve got to get in and watch a lot of film and understand where we’re messing up, try to make it better next game, obviously, and just go from there.”

(On communication before this tough stretch...)

“Yeah, there’s been communication every game. But for us, we have to communicate more and do all of the little things; rebound, not give up second-chance points, fast-break points — there’s a bunch of different aspects.”

(On whether it’s a matter of effort on defense...)

“Yeah, defense is effort, knowing where you’re supposed to be, being able to talk, being able to play team defense. There’s a bunch of different aspects that come into it. At the end of the day, we just have to be better.”

Daniel Gafford

(On what is going wrong with the defense of late…)

“I would say it’s just overall effort and communication. At the end of the day, it’s the trust factor with the team that has to level up if we want to at least make that push to get out of the bottom third [in defensive rankings]. Those are some of the main things I’ve seen, those are some of the main things we’ve talked about in practice too.”

(On if his energy was contagious to his teammates…)

“For sure. That’s one of the main things I want to do. I want to be the teammate that, if we don’t have any type of energy on the floor, I just come in and work. It’s contagious. It goes from one person to the next, and then it helps us make that push down the stretch.”

(On if the results of the last few games have left him exasperated…)

“With this league, it’s tough to win games consecutively. Everybody is going to give us their best shot, night-in and night-out. They’re going to give us 110% effort. We have to be ready for that, especially if we’re going to make that push to be the playoff team we want to be.”

(On if anyone stepped up in the locker room to say something after the loss…)

“Yeah. It usually is the majority of the vets. Markieff Morris, he said a lot of stuff that stuck with a lot of guys for sure.”

(On what the message in the locker room is during a tough stretch like this…)

“It’s most definitely sticking together, but at the same time it’s the mindset on coming in night-in and night-out. Kyrie [Irving] has said it, Markieff [Morris] has said it. We have a target on our back at the end of the day. We’re one of the best teams in the league, and we have to understand the fact that there’s going to be a lot of things that are thrown to us on a night-to-night basis. Just like tonight, there’s a lot of traps, a lot of things that weren’t going our way. But we just have to stay poised in those situations, because the team that we want to be, that’s a team that’s going to be able to withstand those punches and then throw something back.”

