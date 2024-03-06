Heat vs Mavericks Preview: Three things to watch as Dallas aims to stop a losing streak

The Miami Heat (35-26, 18-13 away) are set to play a nationally televised game versus the Dallas Mavericks (34-28, 18-15 home) on Thursday night. Both teams have responded to recent losses against the Boston Celtics quite differently. Since falling at home to the Celtics on February 11th, Miami has bounced back in a big way by winning 7 of their last 8 and now sit in the coveted 6th position in the Eastern Conference - just outside the play-in tournament. As for the Mavericks, their loss to Boston is now part of a stretch of 6 losses in 7 games. Given how well Miami has played on the road this year and what they have to play for, Dallas will again face an Eastern Conference opponent seeking a road win which would deepen the Maverick crisis unfolding in real time.

A Players-Only Meeting

Following their second loss to the Indiana Pacers and old friend Rick Carlisle in the last six games, the Mavericks reportedly vented in the locker room. After the game, Maverick center Daniel Gafford alluded to Markieff Morris and veterans saying things “that stuck”.

Fans of the team will get to see very quickly if that exchange behind closed doors makes a difference. The Mavs now sit 8th in the Western Conference and tied into the loss column with the Golden State Warriors who also have 32 losses and are in 10th place. Dallas is out of cushion and this game versus Miami is key to turning things around.

Rozier turning up the Heat

Shipping off Kyle Lowry (who recently faced Dallas as a 76er) along with a first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets brought Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. It has been one of the best moves of the season. Since joining his new team January 24th, Rozier has hit double figures in 12 of 15 games, averaged 15/5/5 in February and is off to a solid March.

If the Mavericks are going to stem the tide and find their way to a win, keeping Rozier from beating them to the cup on straight line drives will be key.

The Natives Are Restless

Sometimes you have just seen enough of the movie to know how the rest is going to play out. The tenure of Jason Kidd will last at least through the end of the season and - who knows - perhaps into a fourth year. Yet this listless stretch of Dallas Mavericks basketball has confirmed for me that I was not off the mark a little over a year ago.

Our friend Nick Angstadt of Locked On Mavs has seen enough. When you’ve lost the usually effervescent Nick, all hope of a wellspring of positivity suddenly emerging is truly fading from view. If Dallas is going to turn the ship around, the time is - to borrow an axiom from the glory days of 2011 - now.

Where to watch

You can catch the Heat and Mavs on TNT Thursday at 6:30 PM.