The Magnificent Maddy

Transitions in life present their fair share of challenges, especially for women college basketball players who move on to the WNBA.

Change is inevitable, from disparities in how the game is played to roster cuts and everyday occurrences like game day routines. Wings forward Maddy Siegrist’s case is no different. She spoke on it several times when documenting her rookie journey for The Next.

“I knew Veronica [Burton] a little bit because her sister [Kendall] played at Villanova, and she helped me with things like when to show up,” said Siegrist. “Even that was tricky at first. My whole game day routine is different now. I’ve kept the naps.”

Naps weren’t the only thing on Siegrist’s mind to start her professional career. Despite being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick last spring, she still felt uncertain about making the final roster.

In her time at Villanova, Siegrist was All-Big East four times, a two-time Big East Player of the Year recipient, and led the nation in scoring (29.2) her senior year while leading her team to a Sweet Sixteen appearance. Just a few months later, her collegiate success was in the rearview mirror and the reality of the state of the WNBA was closer than it appeared to be.

With only 12 teams and even fewer roster spots, many talented collegiate athletes are left feeling the squeeze to make a roster every spring far too often.

“The cuts came and that was really hard,” said Siegrist. “We were talking about it, the four of us rookies, like someone’s going to go.”

The four rookies Siegrist speaks of are herself, Lou Lopez-Senechal, Ashley Joens, and Abby Meyers. Drafted with the No. 19 overall pick last spring, Meyers was one of the first cuts in training camp last season. After three years at Princeton where she averaged 17.9 points per outing on splits of 45.5/39.3/80.9 in her third year, she transferred to Maryland, joining coach Brenda Freese’s program and helping lead the team to an Elite Eight appearance last March.

After just nine games with Dallas last season, Joens was released. She was later brought back on a seven-day hardship contract.

Selected with the No. 19 overall pick, Joens is Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer (3,060) and the 14th player in NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball history to eclipse 3,000 points. She holds career splits of 19.4/8.8/1.6 on 42.5/35.9/83.1.

Lopez-Senechal sat out her rookie year with a knee injury suffered while still a Husky. She’s currently in Spain playing for CB Jairis this offseason, averaging 13.1 points while connecting on nearly 60 percent of her threes (59.3).

Albeit an enduring stretch to start her career, Siegrist made it known her confidence never remained stout despite the challenges. She knew she belonged here.

“I think the Phoenix game pretty early I was able to have a good game, and I was like, alright, you’re starting to get it,” she said. “From that point on, the confidence never wavered. As a rookie, your time [on the court] is going to go up and down. There will be some games you play a lot and some that you don’t at all. Just knowing you belong there is the biggest thing because your confidence can’t waver in this league.”

The Phoenix game was arguably Siegrist’s best last season. She finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor. In a five-point victory, every bucket she collected proved to be vital. Assertive from the start, Siegrist demanded the ball and made the most out of her opportunities.

“I’ve been really fortunate to be on such a good team, and we have so many strong players that I’ve been learning from since day one,” said Siegrist during her exit interview. “In the beginning, you’re just trying to get your footing a bit.”

The two main hurdles rookies face are conditioning and adjusting to the game's speed, which goes hand in hand on both sides of the ball. As an undersized four at 6-foot-2, Siegrist usually guarded the best opposing post player every game at Villanova. That changed once she left.

At the pro level, the average height of fours and fives are topping 6-foot-4, yielding a slight disadvantage for two reasons. Siegrist couldn’t punish opposing players consistently due to a lack of quickness while adjusting through the first half of last season.

“When I first got here, it was a bit of an adjustment,” she said. “Everyone is a pro and at such a high level skill-wise, bigger, stronger, and faster. I feel like I got more comfortable as the year went on. It’s the same game with the same ball.”

The second half told a different story. The difference in Siegrist’s game overall was night and day. Repetition, a tireless work ethic, and support from veterans aided her development in more ways than one.

Her foot speed was noticeably faster, aiding her ability to navigate the court with relative ease, thus slowing the game down for her. Offense came easier for her as she was more efficient in getting to her spots at her own pace. She was a terror in the pick-and-roll, specifically with Odyssey Sims and Arike Ogunbowale who took advantage of Siegrist’s ability to blow by the defender for a scoop at the rim or a pull-up in the short roll.

On defense, Siegrist was a disruptor in the passing lanes. Successful with a steal or not, she was more comfortable using her length to her advantage, especially against quicker players. For a Dallas team that likes to get out and run, her knack for causing chaos fits right into their plans.

She was just as terrific on-ball as she was off of it. Gone were the days of being able to drive on her without risking a turnover. If there was a stat for players who led were the nucleus of a double team, Siegrist would be near the top for the Wings.

Drafted to a team with a loaded frontcourt, Siegrist was deployed primarily as a small forward behind Satou Sabally, and she thrived in her role. With increased spatial awareness, she now had a size advantage at 6-foot-2 over most threes, and she used it to her advantage.

Siegrist’s rookie stats may not jump off the page, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t played well in her role. In her first 20 outings, she averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds on a 44.2/20/90.9 shooting clip in just 7.6 minutes. In her last 19 games, there was an increase across the board offensively to 4.6 points but the efficiency in shooting 56.7/60/94.4 in 8.8 minutes. The sample size is incredibly minute, but the potential couldn’t be more evident.

“I think once you’ve had a season under your belt, and you have that, you can grow from that and continue to add to your game,” she said. If there’s one thing Siegrist has done, it's using her experiences last year to hone her craft as a professional basketball player.

Athletes Unlimited

In her first offseason, Siegrist opted to return to Villanova in a special assistant role, spending a considerable amount of time perfecting her game. She preferred to stay closer to home instead of going overseas and the third season of Athletes Unlimited WBB presented her with that opportunity.

On a tear to start her inaugural campaign with AU. she averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds through the first three games.

“I call certain players like Maddy Siegrist a utility player,” said WNBA Hall of Famer and AU broadcaster Sheryl Swoopes on Siegrist’s game. “They can do so many things offensively and Maddy is capable of scoring the basketball, but also on the defensive end. Being in help side a lot, but still able to defend several positions at a high level.”

If the three-time league MVP sees it, it's real.

In her first outing with Team Mitchell led by Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchel, Siegrist raked in 18 points on superb 77 percent true shooting. Her 12 rebounds were a major factor in a close 93-91 defeat at the hands of Team Gray down the stretch.

Siegrist followed that up with 16 points and seven rebounds on a 56 percent shooting clip in a 20-point loss to Team Gray. Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray led all scorers with a fiery 31-point effort. Sun guard and Gray’s teammate Tiffany Mitchell had 28 points.

After both going 0-2, Team Hull and Team Mitchell faced off in a doozy of a contest this past Sunday. Siegrist collected her second double-double of the weekend with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Entering Week 2 of competition, Siegrist is on Tiffany Mitchell’s team.