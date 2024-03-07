The honeymoon phase was short in Dallas: This is what a team with no identity looks like and here’s how to fix it

Are the Mavericks a defensively minded team with a defensively minded coach? Or an offensive juggernaut that has to outscore everybody to have a chance?

Both were said about and by the Dallas head coach and both seem not to hold water at this point.

It’s not a secret that the last games Dallas has lost have been a sinking ship of holy what in the world is happening. On both ends. And the most shocking part is that this team has two of the best offensive players in the world - plus a supporting cast that doesn’t suck or is injured.

Dallas just seems to show up unprepared too often. So what’s the excuse now?

It’s not like Dallas doesn’t have potential. Like Tim Legler said on ESPN a couple days ago, they just don’t do what’s needed:

“They don’t play hard enough. They do not lay it on the line offensively the way you have to, to be considered a legitimate contender. They have everything they need offensively, every single night to go toe to toe with any team in this league.”

“They don’t compete on the defensive end of the floor to the extent that you need … If they can just leave a little more skin on the floor, they have an opportunity to truly challenge, to get to the western conference finals. If they do it. If they don’t, they go home early and it’s just a bunch of gaudy numbers that guys are putting up every night that doesn’t mean anything.”

A good defensive team knows exactly who they are on defense and trust each other to cover and help when needed. Signs of a good defensive identity are talking, knowing where to be in rotations to cover for each other and taking pride in putting in the effort.

Does this team have any of these characteristics consistently? Not really. And who ultimately has the power to do what’s necessary to change this culture?

In Europe, a coach would straight up bench a player that didn’t take his defensive assignment seriously. Let it serve as an example to the rest. If you’re not contesting shots or rotating the way you should be, out. It doesn’t matter if you’re the biggest player or the best scorer or the biggest star in the league.

Luka Dončić knows this, and history shows that he responds well to it. It’s accountability and it’s a way to respect a player and a team by saying: we expect more of you. We know you can do this, but if you don’t, we will play someone else who does, until you understand your assignment.

But Luka is actually not the biggest problem, not even close. He’s been an above average defensive player this season and sometimes elite, but he is part of the problem. There are multiple other players along with him, who cause the defensive plan and scheme to break down again and again, and their mistakes prevent the other players from recovering.

But who’s responsible for creating an identity, holding players accountable and pointing a team in the right direction?

Being a players’ coach is not an excuse or reason. It doesn’t mean not being involved, and just letting the players figure everything out. It means they know when it’s time to throttle back in a long season; but they always provide the structure. This is what Luka needs.

If we move on to the offensive side of things, a good offensive team would have more options than “Luka Dončić cook” or “Kyrie Irving figure something out”. They would have multiple schemes, systems and plays setting up other players and taking advantage of the dynamic stars’ best attributes, which would enable them to make in-game adjustments and counters. Instead, this team has only simple setups for Luka and Kyrie, and run very few plays, most of which fans and opponents know by heart - and which seem to mostly just set them up to iso and figure it out.

On after timeout plays (ATO’s), Dallas has been good this year. That may be because Sean Sweeney, the assistant coach with the defensive system that helped them get to the Western Conference Finals two years ago, is now in charge of the offense. But either he doesn’t have a plan - or is not put in a position - to run a tighter ship generally on the offensive side.

Speculation on who is to blame for Dallas not having more of an offensive identity, coach Jason Kidd because he prefers it that way (old offensive prodigy assuming everybody else sees the game like he does) or because Luka Dončić has thoughts on the matter, is irrelevant.

The coach is always responsible, and among the coach’s responsibilities are creating an identity for the team. No one else is to blame for a stagnant, robotic offense. All players, stars included, should be held accountable for their efforts on both ends. I fear I’m repeating myself here, but everything points to the fact that even Luka would respond well to that. He was raised that way, he is a grown man, he can handle it. The issue is whether you have the right coaching talent to actually follow through.

This year, they’ve done some things, like push the pace and run more, and maybe that’s enough to compete on that side, if they can make use of their dynamic stars and new athletic additions. But they won’t go anywhere with only offensive talent if the defense isn’t any better. Just a little better. Just mediocre consistently.

Improving and restructuring the defense and creating a defensive identity, strategy and taking pride in it. Setting more players up for success outside of Luka winging it. Utilizing more schemes to create more dynamic plays in order to avoid the stagnancy that hits this team when things get tough.

If they don’t start thinking outside the box, they will be stuck in the mud, continue to be the mid mediocre Mavericks, stuck somewhere in between horrendous and absolutely amazing, but never good enough to compete.

