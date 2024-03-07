Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Dallas has now lost three consecutive games and five out of six, meaning they need a win badly. The race for a spot inside the playoffs but outside of the play-in is tight, but it starting to slip through Dallas’ grasp. They have to win tonight, their season depends on it.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Thursday, March 7th, 2024; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -4.5 (-118)

O/U 229.5

Mavs ML: -192

Odds up to date as of 12:00 PM CST from DraftKings

Dallas’ defense has been bad recently, but Miami does not have a stellar offense. Despite this, Dallas is still going to give up 105-110 points just because their defense is that bad. However, they match up well with Miami and are going to win by a fair amount while scoring a lot of points. Take the over on 229.5.

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 25.5 points (-115)

Duncan Robinson over 14.5 points (-105)

Irving has a great matchup as Miami does not have any defensive guards that can cover him effectively. Rozier, Robinson and even Jaime Jaquez Jr. all do no not stand a chance, and Irving could have a huge night.

Robinson also has a great matchup. Dallas has struggled finding shooters recently and that is where Robinson makes his living. He will have multiple threes and could aggravate the Mavericks’ defense all night.

Play of the Day

Mavericks alt spread -5.5 (+100)

Dallas needs a win, plain and simple. They need it convincingly too, and I think they get it done. If the Mavericks have any fight left in them, they will show it tonight.