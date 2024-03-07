The Dallas Mavericks (34-28) host the Miami Heat (35-26) in the early TNT game on Thursday night. The Mavericks have lost five of six and are playing their worst basketball of the regular season despite a healthy team. The Heat are gelling at the right time, losing just once since the return from the All-Star break. Let’s get to the key points before the start of the game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat WHAT : Time for a win guys, please... please?

: Time for a win guys, please... please? WHERE: American Airline Center, Dallas Texas

American Airline Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 6:30 pm CST

6:30 pm CST HOW: TNT

The injury report is great for Dallas, everyone is available (well, not Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who’s with the G-League team). The Heat are missing Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, Josh Richardson, and Dru Smith. This is one of those games the Mavericks SHOULD outlast the Heat. SHOULD.

Dallas needs to win this game. There’s not much else to say at the moment.

Dallas needs to win this game. There's not much else to say at the moment.