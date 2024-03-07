Mavericks vs Heat Recap: 3 things as Dallas snaps losing skid with 114-108 win against Miami Heat

The post-All-Star Break waking nightmare Mavericks fans have been suffering through was put on pause Thursday with Dallas’ 114-108 win over the Miami Heat (35-27) at the American Airlines Center.

Luka Dončić came alive for 17 points, five assists and five rebounds in the third quarter after scoring just 12 in the first half to put the Mavericks (35-28) ahead for good. Dončić finished with 35 points, 11 boards and 11 dimes on the night. It was his fifth straight 30-point triple-double, a feat only accomplished previously by Russell Westbrook in 2017.

Kyrie Irving added 23 points on an off-night shooting the ball but ended up hitting the game-sealing 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Trade acquisition Terry Rozier led the Heat with 27 points, 11 assists and six boards, while Duncan Robinson added 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Miami’s hot start

The Mavericks consistently helped off the strong side corner when Heat ball-handlers drove through the lane, and Miami consistently made Dallas pay for that thinking early on. The Heat hit six of their first seven 3-point attempts as they got out to a 15-point lead with 4:51 left in the first on Robinson’s third 3-pointer of the quarter before taking a 36-28 advantage into the second. At that point, the Mavs had allowed 34, 38, 32, 35 and 36 points in their last five quarters of play.

Robinson paced the Heat in the first quarter with 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep and was the primary beneficiary of the Mavs’ continued poor play on defense to start the game. Daniel Gafford, who started in place of Dereck Lively II against the Heat, didn’t get far up enough on pick-and-roll switches early on to leave Robinson open near the top of the key on a couple of those makes.

The Heat extended their hot stretch through the first four minutes of the second quarter and had at one point made nine of their first 11 3-point attempts before cooling off and letting the Mavs back in it as the second quarter wore on. Dallas was down 58-54 at the half. The Mavericks have now trailed at halftime in eight straight games.

Third-quarter Luka

The start of the third quarter was something of a slog, which on paper favored the Heat, who play at the NBA’s third-slowest pace. But the third was also when the Mavs started to show signs of life.

Irving tied the game at 65 with a 3-pointer on the wing with 7:32 left in the frame before giving the Mavericks their first lead of the game, 69-68, on a fadeaway jumper just a minute or so later.

And then Dončić started to heat up. He nailed two 3-pointers of his own late in the third and in between them found Lively on a beautiful dish for a running jam through the lane that put the Mavs up 76-71 with 4:41 left in the third.

Dončić had 17 points and four dimes in the frame. It was all part of a 16-2 run that extended the Mavs’ lead to double digits for the first time, up 85-75 with 2:25 left in the third. Dallas led 91-83 going into the fourth.

Dogfight down the stretch

As if on queue, the Mavs immediately squandered that lead across the first five minutes of the fourth, turning an opportunity for a comfortable win into a dogfight that, once again, seemed to favor the more defensive-minded Heat.

Miami went on a quick 9-0 run after P.J Washington tipped in his own miss to put the Mavs up 95-88 with 9:33 left to play. Rozier banged in his fourth 3-pointer of the game to bring the Heat to within 95-91, then a drive by Jimmy Butler, two free throws from rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and a Caleb Martin drive put the Heat back in front, 97-95.

That’s when Dončić connected on a ridiculous turnaround 3-pointer with two defenders draped all over him and the shot clock winding down to see-saw the Mavericks back in front once more. It was one of those signature Dončić fourth-quarter moments that took the light out of the Heat defenders’ eyes.

The game turned on every possession in the final 2:30. Dončić and Rozier traded 3-balls that made it 106-104 before Irving nailed the corner 3-pointer finishing move to put the Mavs up 109-104 with 1:30 left to play. He had stepped out of bounds on an attempted corner 3-ball the previous time down the court but made up for it and his otherwise average night all with one clutch shot.