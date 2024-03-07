Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Miami Heat

The Dallas Mavericks got back on track with a win against the Miami Heat Thursday night, winning 114-108. It was a desperately needed win by Dallas, and while it wasn’t always pretty, they made enough plays down the stretch to get away with the victory. Instead of winning with finesse, the Mavericks were simply tougher and more aggressive than the Heat, an unusual turn.

Luka Doncic led all scorers with 35 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Blah, blah, another 30-point triple-double, just a routine night for Doncic. Kyrie Irving had a quiet 23. Terry Rozier led the Heat with 27 points.

Here are three stats from the game:

10: The number of offensive rebounds by the Mavericks

Dallas owned the offensive glass tonight. They outrebounded Miami on the offensive boards 10-2. P.J. Washington accounted for four of those offensive rebounds himself. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford both had two. The Mavericks just made the Heat look small and passive all night, and it eventually paid off.

+11: The Mavericks advantage in second chance points

All that activity on the offensive glass gave the Mavericks an advantage in second chance points tonight. They’re usually not good at that, ranking just 20th in the NBA, putting up just 13.4 per game. Tonight they had 16 and held the Heat to just five. That’s huge in what ended up being just a six-point game. The Heat actually outshot the Mavericks from deep, 44 to 39 percent. But the Mavericks were able to overcome it by grinding the Heat to dust on the boards and on defense.

6: The number of blocks by Dallas

The Mavericks bigs patrolled the lane with vigor tonight. They ended up with six blocks, which isn’t a ton, but more of a sign of how well they controlled the paint against the Heat. As mentioned above, Miami just looked small and passive as the game moved along. It’s refreshing seeing Dallas be the more physical team, and the blocks just seemed like a big part of that. Kleber had two of them, despite looking a little creaky.