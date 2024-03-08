NBA Power Rankings Watch: the Mavericks need to pick up the pieces

The mood has been dark around the Dallas Mavericks for the last week or so. At times they’ve looked so incapable and uninterested defensively that I’d be surprised if they held a high school team under 100 points. There has been no health issues to point to during this stretch. The team is essentially whole from a roster perspective, in with Dante Exum limited in minutes upon his return.

But Thursday’s home win against the Miami Heat was at least a reminder of what had the fanbase so excited less than a month ago. Jason Kidd is toying with lineups, and moving pieces around in the rotation. And the dynamic play of his backcourt will remain a threat against anyone. It’s just a matter of the full machine working. That potential is what is left around in this week’s Power Rankings Watch. The Mavericks are down bad, but maybe not quite as bad as we’ve all felt.

Rank: 13

Last week: 10

Dallas has been the worst defensive team in the league since the All-Star break, allowing 124.4 points per 100 possessions in six games entering Tuesday’s matchup with the Pacers. The return of wing Dante Exum, one of the Mavs’ best on-ball defenders, should help, but coach Jason Kidd is hesitant to give Exum heavy minutes after he missed most of the past two months due to foot and knee injuries. The 28-year-old guard had earned a starting role before the injury on Jan. 1, but Kidd said that is no longer the plan.— MacMahon

Rank: 11

Last week: 9

We’re not too far into the post-All-Star portion of the season, but the Dallas Mavericks are an early candidate for most disappointing team since then. Just when it looked like they might be able to surge out of play-in range and maybe even toward home-court advantage in the first round, Dallas started hemorrhaging points on defense at a worse rate than the Washington Wizards. Their inability to stop anyone has led to losses to the Indiana Pacers (twice) and Boston Celtics in which the Mavs surrendered 130-plus points. Perhaps most concerning, they dropped a game to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers at home. Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving give this team an absurd offensive ceiling, but if it can’t slow anyone down on the other end, this campaign might end after the play-in tournament. Back-to-back seasons without the playoffs for a roster with Luka is borderline disastrous. On the bright side, they closed out their week with a home win over the Miami Heat in which they allowed just 108 points, but they’ll need to flash defensive upside in a few more games to earn some trust back.

Rank: 9

Last week: 7

The Mavs have had Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving together for 12 straight games, the longest such streak since Irving arrived in Dallas 13 months ago. They won the first seven of those games, but have since dropped four of five, falling into eighth place in the West. Three takeaways Over their last five games before the All-Star break, the Mavs allowed 101.9 points allowed per 100 possessions, their best stretch of defense this season. And over their first six games since the break, they’ve allowed a league-worst 124.4 per 100. Four of the opponents rank in the top 11 offensively, but the Sixers’ 120 points on 98 possessions on Sunday was their fifth most efficient performance in 26 games without Joel Embiid. The defensive drop-off has been mostly about the perimeter, with their opponents shooting 52% from mid-range and 41% from 3-point range since the break. The Mavs will give up some corner 3s and both Boston and Philadelphia made seven of them this weekend (while also committing just nine turnovers apiece). Doncic (averaging a triple-double) and Irving have combined to average 60.5 points on a true shooting percentage of 64% over these last 12 games together. Not surprisingly, the Mavs rank last in assist percentage over that stretch, having recorded assists on only 55.5% of their buckets. The percentage of Doncic’s buckets that have been assisted this season (19.6%) the highest mark since his rookie year, but still the lowest (by a healthy margin) among 262 players with at least 100 total field goals. The Mavs are five games through a stretch of nine straight against the Eastern Conference, and they’ll now face the league’s second-ranked offense for the second time in 10 days, having lost by 22 in Indiana.

Rank: 9 (Tier 2: Brink of Contention)

Last week: 8