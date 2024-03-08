Quote board: “It was a must win”

The Dallas Mavericks finally got a much-needed win against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, winning 114-108. Following the victory, Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, and Daniel Gafford took some time to talk to the media.

Jason Kidd

(On bringing Mavericks center Dereck Lively II off the bench and then closing the game with him...)

“The answer to the last part of the question: the guys that we asked to come off the bench did a great job tonight. I thought D-Live (Dereck Lively II); his energy, he came up with some big defensive stops there and then the offensive rebound was big for us. I thought he did great until he bumped knees. I thought, again, his length on Bam [Adebayo] there at the end, he made him miss and we got stops when we had to. Then, on the offensive end, he came up with a big offensive rebound and threw it out. I thought the units that were out there today did a really good job on both ends. We got off to a little bit of a slow start defensively but after the first quarter, I thought that the units out there were really good.”

(On the difference defensively after the rough start...)

“Just being tied together. It’s not easy. There’s going to be ups and down. You’re going to be tested. I thought the group that started, we got backdoored a little bit too much trying to make sure Duncan [Robinson] wasn’t going to shoot 3s and he back cut us a little bit. Jimmy [Butler] got to the middle, which he loves to do, and then that puts a lot of pressure on the defense so that opened up some 3s. But I thought the guys, again, mentally stayed the course, no one panicked, and we got a good home win.”

(On the play of Mavericks guard Dante Exum down the stretch...)

“His importance — when you look at his calmness, he doesn’t panic. I thought the pace in the second when he came in to be able to help Luka [Dončić] not have to bring the ball up. He also found Luka, got Luka easy shots, and also give his teammates easy shots. His pace is something that we’ve missed here, and you can see that today. Maybe one flaw is the layup, but I think with the long stretch that he had there, he was playing at a high level for us. Then, the trust that Kai (Kyrie Irving) and Luka have late in the game with double teams, being able to knock down the 3 and him being able to knock down a jump shot. Then, the most important part of all that was being able to make the free throws. He was good on both ends. We’ve missed him.”

(On what is needed to continue momentum and build a win streak...)

“We’ve got a chance to play another game in Detroit. You can only take one at a time [and] take the one that’s in front of you. We leave for Detroit tomorrow. [We’ll] play them. Not easy, no matter what their record is, they’ve been playing teams to the end. We have to come with the same effort that we came with tonight. One of the biggest things is going to be being a team and being able to sacrifice. When you look at the minutes, everyone’s not going to be able to play the minutes that they want to. We’ve got to understand, define the minutes for the team that can win. Teams that can digest that, players who can digest that — you can start a winning streak.”

Luka Doncic

(On what changed defensively after the first quarter…)

“We were having more energy and more communication. I think those two things.”

(On how the team handled the physical aspect of the Heat defense…)

“I think good. I think we showed our physicality too. The refs were letting us play too so I think it was both ways.”

(On his turn-around three-pointer…)

“Those are shots I like. [They are] shots I practice, so once I let it go, I knew it was going in.”

(On sustaining effort…)

“Just watch this game and keep playing the same we played for the [last] three quarters in this game.”

(Thoughts on Mavericks guard Dante Exum’s performance tonight…)

“He was great. [It was an] amazing performance, especially down the stretch. He was out for a lot of games. It’s tough to come back, but he was amazing. That was special.”

Dante Exum

(On what changed defensively for the team…)

“I think it’s just the easy points, too many back doors, too many layups, things that we can control. I think once we stopped that, the game went down.”

(On how he was able to deliver in key moments…)

“I think it’s always about being ready. You know obviously I haven’t closed a game in a long time but I’m always ready – that’s the biggest thing. I know they are gonna double both of them [Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić] so it’s better for me to come back to the ball and when I get the free throws just be confident on them.”

(On playing alongside Mavericks guards Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving when they are double teamed…)

“Yeah, you can see it in a lot of situations when they get downhill and me being able to knock down shots too, but it’s just being able to play of different plays and scenarios.”

(On finding his rhythm returning from injury…)

“It’s tough coming back. But I think definitely, with the trades that we made, and the team was rolling when I came back, so I think it’s just trying to find my minutes, stay confident and be ready.”

Daniel Gafford

(On if the Mavs’ defense tonight was more to his liking…)

“Yes, most definitely. I feel like we came out with an edge in that second quarter. It was a 22-point quarter. I feel like we did everything we needed to do, just withstanding that first punch they threw in the first [quarter].”

(On how critically they viewed this game as need-to-win…)

“It was a must win. We came out, and the message was this was one of the ones that we need most definitely. We’re playing for something. We’re playing for a position to be able to make a playoff run that we want to, so tonight we had to come out with the mindset that this was going to be a tough one with this tough, gritty Miami team. Just come out and stay locked in.”

(On how to sustain this effort going forward…)

“I would just say we should just communicate on and off the floor. Coaching staff and players. Every day, every night, every minute, every second counts at the end of the day, and every possession counts in these games. So, if we worry about the possession before or the possession that happened at the beginning of the game or anything like that, it’s something that ties in and kind of sucks the energy out of the team. At the end of the day, we just stayed together, we made sure we comforted the guys that needed it, we made sure we pushed the guys that needed it. At the end of the day, we got guys out of their head and just went out and had fun with the game.”

(On preparing for Detroit and getting ready for a team despite the record…)

“They’re an NBA team just like any other team. They’re going to come out with their eyes on the prize, and that’s to come out and win a basketball game. We just can’t take that for granted. At the end of the day, we can’t just think they’re going to come out and just lay down and give us a win. That’s not going to happen at all.”