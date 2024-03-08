3 Things to Watch for as the Dallas Mavericks suits up against the Detroit Pistons

The Mavs are playing the Pistons on Saturday at 6pm. The game is in Detroit. The Pistons have won only 5 home games this season, so you’d think this would spell victory for Dallas. Hopefully, it does. I can’t take a loss against Detroit right now. The recent losses and uninspired play have really exacerbated my melancholy, and I’m beginning to lose my sense of taste. That said, here are three things to watch for against the Pistons.

Should Tim Hardaway Jr. continue to be awarded so many minutes?

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. Anyone who has watched all the Mavs games this season certainly must have opinions about strategy. For myself, I know that sometimes certain things work in life, and other times they do not. Tim Hardaway Jr. can oftentimes provide a significant boost to the Mavs offense when his three-ball is going in.

Yet, as with most precision athletes, he’s prone to alternating streaks of excellence and mediocrity. Lately, his shot hasn’t been sinking. As we come out of the halfway point of the season and gear up for the playoffs, it’s obvious that the idea has been to let him work his way out of this funk. The problem is, not only is that task taking due course of time (something we don’t have much of), but he’s also a liability on the defensive end of the floor. Since Dallas’s greatest weakness is defense, and as their two best players aren’t in the starting five due to their lockdown defense, it appears that the current, very cluttered Western Conference standings will likely see several teams battling for the play-in. Perhaps now is the time to consider sharing TH’s minutes amongst some of the more defensive-minded Mavs forwards.

The case can be made that Green has already been given time to play his way out of middling performances. He has shown flashes of being a great two-way player, but as much as we all want and expect that to happen, he hasn’t yet found a way to climb higher than the plateau he’s been on for the past couple of years. Is it minutes? Touches? Dallas’s style of play?

As for Derrick Jones Jr, he was inserted back into the starting lineup against the Heat on Thursday, but still only played a third of the minutes as those Hardaway recorded off the bench. I’m not a professional, nor am I a coach. I just want these guys to play up to their potential. As much as I like Tim as a person and enjoy his hot streaks, maybe sitting him for a while wouldn’t cause a thunderstorm of acid rain, after all.

Should Jason Kidd consider a dual big-man approach by inserting both Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford into the starting 5?

You know they’ve tried it out in practice. I’m aware that employing it in real life would create depth and matchup issues. We’ve seen pretty much every other starting five combinations on this roster, though. Why not roll with it for just one or two games? Dallas needs some momentum very soon, and it’s obvious that the lineups we’ve been fielding of late haven’t created the amalgamation that can win against top-tier NBA teams in a best-of-seven series.

I do think starting Gafford over Lively is wise, which Kidd did against the Heat (For clarity, I should say that I continue to be big on Lively). He’s been the best draft get since Jalen Brunson. Gafford is more physical than Lively at this point and it’s important to remembe Lively is a (barely) 20-year-old rookie. Benching him is not a punishment, and if Gafford continues to start, the Mavericks veterans need to ensure that Lively can internally process that change healthily. He’s been great so far this season, but he’s started because we’ve had no one else with his physical attributes, no one to even come close to being a starting caliber center.

Now, with Gafford, we do. But, what if… I say, what if... Dallas starts them BOTH? Who knows what could come of that scenario in real game minutes? Maybe something unexpected. On the other hand, for the reasons stated above, maybe they should refrain from that tactic. After all, maybe tomorrow things will start clicking all of a sudden and Dallas will march its way straight into the finals without altering anything at all.

How many 30-point triple-doubles in a row does it take to officially clinch a playoff berth?

I won’t allow sarcasm to run away with this last one. So, let’s get to the point. As great as Luka is, he will always only be one of five. There have been games this season where I’ve moonwalked back and forth in front of the television, marveling at the way the Mavs can play as a team on offense. For the last several games, though, I’ve had to use that energy to walk into another room to prevent my head from exploding. It seems that the Mavericks have regressed to half-court Luka ball, which can be very fun to watch, but difficult to sustain.

Any collective offensive effort that the Mavericks are seeing in practice lately has been struggling to translate into real game performances. Even though Luka might be correct in his assessment that “when you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself”, still, the Mavericks have got to find a way to produce as a team, offensively. If not, it seems like Dallas fans are doomed to watch Luka put up historic individual offensive numbers this season while the team’s overall chemistry and potential are obscured by the blazing light.

Kidd frequently reminds the press that we can’t take this kid for granted, that we’re “seeing something as rare as a Picasso” on a nightly basis. I do not doubt Luka’s greatness for one second. In fact, my glum and listless attitude could be attributed to the fact that I can’t help wanting to see him succeed because of my extreme appreciation for him as an individual basketball player. It just seems that this is the time of year when Luka begins burdening himself with too heavy a load and starts displaying extreme vexation on national television when he isn’t able to win every game solely on the strength of his brand of ball dominance. So, what’s next, then? His final step into greatness could well be his maturation as a prophet. Once he can truly peer into the future, he’ll always know exactly who to pass the ball to when he’s met by three defenders at half-court in crunch time. Until then, it seems that he’ll just have to trust the other guys on the floor with the ball a bit more than he has lately if things are going to change, for better or for worse.

How to Watch the Game

Tipoff is at 6:00 pm on Bally Sports Southwest