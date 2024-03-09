SB Reacts: What ails the Mavericks is clear, at least to Dallas fans

Earlier in the week we ran a poll conducted by SB Nation. I opted to focus my questions on the recent Dallas Mavericks’ struggles. We asked three questions, then there was an additional question about the MVP vote that I’m including at the bottom.

The first question focused on who is to blame for the recent problems in Dallas (they’ve lost 5 of 7):

That is a very strong poll result with nearly 9 of 10 respondents holding Jason Kidd accountable for the recent Mavericks losses. That’s WILD. And I don’t disagree! It’s that our fanbase is often cantankerous!

The next question was direct: do you expect Jason Kidd to remain the head coach? I left it open-ended, it could mean this season or beyond. The answer was clear:

The Mavericks are an organization that moves slowly, to be kind. So that only one in three fans think Kidd is going to stay the head coach is fascinating. I would like them to move on from him, but I just can’t see them doing it, even with new ownership.

The last question I asked had to do with frustration. Which side of the ball is more frustrating to watch?

Over 9 in 10 respondents are very frustrated by the Dallas team defense. Kidd says the offense plays into how the defense plays; I think he’s right. Dallas needs to score the ball better and maybe then the defense will step it up a bit.

The last poll question I’m sharing was part of the national poll ran by our parent sites. It asks about the MVP and the results make sense to me.

Well I lied, more idiot Celtics fans think that Jayson Tatum is a MVP candidate, he is not. The leaves Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. We’ll see how things shake out during the closing stretch of the NBA season.